Fourth Quarter
KJ gets the handoff and gets the 1st down— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
And fittingly a dropped pass is the difference between a tie game for MichiganIt's been a theme of this game and it might end up costing them the victory— Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 20, 2019
GOAL LINE STANDThe pass goes off the receiver's hands and falls incomplete. Penn State takes over at the 3 yard line— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019
Nico Collins hauls in a pass and gets the 1st down— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Penn State's second half drives:4 plays - punt3 plays - punt3 plays - punt6 plays - TD3 plays - punt— Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 20, 2019
The call stands. Touchdown Michigan.28-21 PSU https://t.co/teyFvYelsU— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019
The initial call on a Patterson sneak is short, and then the refs call a touchdown.— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019
Eubanks makes the catch off of a deflection by Taylor. Ball in Penn State territory— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
HAMLER AGAINPenn State's offense wakes up as Clifford finds Hamler for a 53 yard TD pic.twitter.com/9A2mAjFsbD— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019
Clifford's pass is incomplete, but a holding penalty is called on Michigan, so it'll be 1st down at the 34— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Third Quarter
Touchdown MichiganZach Charbonnet with a 12-yard rushing touchdown21-14 PSU— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019
Clifford's pass for Freiermuth is incomplete. Gillikin back to punt.— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
A rush goes nowhere. 4th down and Michigan will punt— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
What a sequence, Gillikin bombs a punt down to the Michigan 10-yard line and Dan Chisena makes the tackle to keep the Wolverines backed up in their own territory— Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 20, 2019
Penn State takes over at the 22— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Tonight's attendance is 110,669, the fourth-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history. (📸: @_caitlinnlee) pic.twitter.com/okRSoJMQIo— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019
Taylor gets the sack on 3rd down. Michigan will punt pic.twitter.com/jaKgPSSEiM— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Pass interference is called on Wade. 1st and 10 from the 37.— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Penn State's punt is downed at the 10— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Hamler returned the opening kickoff for a TD, but penalties will negate it— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Second Quarter
Sean Clifford at the half:9-16, 115 yards, 2 TDs7 rushes for 23 yards, 1 TD— Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 20, 2019
Jake Moody's 58 yard field goal is short. Penn State takes over at the 41— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Clifford throws it away on 3rd down, so Penn State will punt— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Touchdown MichiganZach Charbonnet finds the corner and scores on the run.21-7 PSU— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019
KJ DOES IT AGAINAnother fade to the back corner finds Hamler, and Penn State is rolling pic.twitter.com/Q6mMhxJ9Wk— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019
CASTRO-FIELDS MAKES THE PLAYThe corner jumps in front of a screen pass and Penn State takes over pic.twitter.com/0oIqqB61PC— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019
Clifford's pass on 3rd down is incomplete. Penn State will punt.— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Parsons brings down Patterson for no gain. Michigan will punt.— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
HE TAKES IT HIMSELFClifford scores on his own to expand the lead pic.twitter.com/HrvWV0w6FS— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019
First Quarter
Ricky Slade breaks off a big run for a gain of 44 to the 20— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Patterson's pass on 4th is incomplete. Penn State takes over at its own 36.— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Patterson finds to Nick Eubanks for a 1st down to the 33— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
Sean Clifford with back-to-back perfect throws on that driveI think he's found the deep ball that's been missing so far this season— Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 20, 2019
PENN STATE'S OFF AND RUNNINGClifford finds his tight end on a beautiful fade to open the scoring pic.twitter.com/dWCf3nFwU2— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019
Noah Cain in at RB for Penn State— Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 20, 2019
Yetur Gross-Matos continues to blow me away with his pure athleticismHis ability to scrape down the line and impact plays from the backside at the LOS is incredible— Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 20, 2019
Hamler returns a punt back to the 34 yard line— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
A run goes for a short gain. Michigan will punt.— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019
A completion to Hamler goes nowhere. Penn State will punt— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 19, 2019
Michigan got a little offense going there on that drive, but Penn State's defense holds strong and forces a punt. This place is loud, to say the least— Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 19, 2019
Patterson finds Nico Collins for the 1st to the 44 yard line— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 19, 2019
Stout's kickoff goes through the end zone— Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 19, 2019
Pregame
Getting fired up 🔥(📸: @_caitlinnlee) pic.twitter.com/50JbSyFZ9f— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 19, 2019
Journey Brown gets the start at RB— Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 19, 2019