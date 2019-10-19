Fourth Quarter

KJ gets the handoff and gets the 1st down — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

And fittingly a dropped pass is the difference between a tie game for MichiganIt's been a theme of this game and it might end up costing them the victory — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 20, 2019

GOAL LINE STANDThe pass goes off the receiver's hands and falls incomplete. Penn State takes over at the 3 yard line — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019

Nico Collins hauls in a pass and gets the 1st down — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Penn State's second half drives:4 plays - punt3 plays - punt3 plays - punt6 plays - TD3 plays - punt — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 20, 2019

The call stands. Touchdown Michigan.28-21 PSU https://t.co/teyFvYelsU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019

The initial call on a Patterson sneak is short, and then the refs call a touchdown. — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019

Eubanks makes the catch off of a deflection by Taylor. Ball in Penn State territory — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

HAMLER AGAINPenn State's offense wakes up as Clifford finds Hamler for a 53 yard TD pic.twitter.com/9A2mAjFsbD — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019

Clifford's pass is incomplete, but a holding penalty is called on Michigan, so it'll be 1st down at the 34 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Third Quarter

Touchdown MichiganZach Charbonnet with a 12-yard rushing touchdown21-14 PSU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019

Clifford's pass for Freiermuth is incomplete. Gillikin back to punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

A rush goes nowhere. 4th down and Michigan will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

What a sequence, Gillikin bombs a punt down to the Michigan 10-yard line and Dan Chisena makes the tackle to keep the Wolverines backed up in their own territory — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 20, 2019

Penn State takes over at the 22 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Tonight's attendance is 110,669, the fourth-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history. (📸: @_caitlinnlee) pic.twitter.com/okRSoJMQIo — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019

Taylor gets the sack on 3rd down. Michigan will punt pic.twitter.com/jaKgPSSEiM — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Pass interference is called on Wade. 1st and 10 from the 37. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Penn State's punt is downed at the 10 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Hamler returned the opening kickoff for a TD, but penalties will negate it — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Second Quarter

Sean Clifford at the half:9-16, 115 yards, 2 TDs7 rushes for 23 yards, 1 TD — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 20, 2019

Jake Moody's 58 yard field goal is short. Penn State takes over at the 41 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Clifford throws it away on 3rd down, so Penn State will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Touchdown MichiganZach Charbonnet finds the corner and scores on the run.21-7 PSU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019

KJ DOES IT AGAINAnother fade to the back corner finds Hamler, and Penn State is rolling pic.twitter.com/Q6mMhxJ9Wk — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019

CASTRO-FIELDS MAKES THE PLAYThe corner jumps in front of a screen pass and Penn State takes over pic.twitter.com/0oIqqB61PC — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019

Clifford's pass on 3rd down is incomplete. Penn State will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Parsons brings down Patterson for no gain. Michigan will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

HE TAKES IT HIMSELFClifford scores on his own to expand the lead pic.twitter.com/HrvWV0w6FS — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019

First Quarter

Ricky Slade breaks off a big run for a gain of 44 to the 20 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Patterson's pass on 4th is incomplete. Penn State takes over at its own 36. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Patterson finds to Nick Eubanks for a 1st down to the 33 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Sean Clifford with back-to-back perfect throws on that driveI think he's found the deep ball that's been missing so far this season — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 20, 2019

PENN STATE'S OFF AND RUNNINGClifford finds his tight end on a beautiful fade to open the scoring pic.twitter.com/dWCf3nFwU2 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 20, 2019

Noah Cain in at RB for Penn State — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 20, 2019

Yetur Gross-Matos continues to blow me away with his pure athleticismHis ability to scrape down the line and impact plays from the backside at the LOS is incredible — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 20, 2019

Hamler returns a punt back to the 34 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

Yetur Gross-Matos continues to blow me away with his pure athleticismHis ability to scrape down the line and impact plays from the backside at the LOS is incredible — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 20, 2019

A run goes for a short gain. Michigan will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 20, 2019

A completion to Hamler goes nowhere. Penn State will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 19, 2019

Michigan got a little offense going there on that drive, but Penn State's defense holds strong and forces a punt. This place is loud, to say the least — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 19, 2019

Patterson finds Nico Collins for the 1st to the 44 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 19, 2019

Michigan got a little offense going there on that drive, but Penn State's defense holds strong and forces a punt. This place is loud, to say the least — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 19, 2019

Stout's kickoff goes through the end zone — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 19, 2019

Pregame

Journey Brown gets the start at RB — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 19, 2019