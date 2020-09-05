Freshman defensive lineman Brandon Taylor is no longer listed on Penn State's active roster and is no longer with the team.

A spokesman from the program issued a statement to The Daily Collegian confirming Taylor's departure.

"Brandon Taylor is no longer a member of the Penn State football team due to a violation of team rules. We appreciate Brandon's contributions to the program and wish him success in the future."

Taylor was recruited out of the state of Ohio as a three-star defensive end. He was expected to play the position his freshman season but eventually make the transition to defensive tackle.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Former Penn State football player Tommy Stevens cut by New Orleans Saints Former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens was cut by the New Orleans Saints on Saturday af…