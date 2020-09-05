James Franklin, Football, Maryland
Freshman defensive lineman Brandon Taylor is no longer listed on Penn State's active roster and is no longer with the team.

A spokesman from the program issued a statement to The Daily Collegian confirming Taylor's departure.

"Brandon Taylor is no longer a member of the Penn State football team due to a violation of team rules. We appreciate Brandon's contributions to the program and wish him success in the future."

Taylor was recruited out of the state of Ohio as a three-star defensive end. He was expected to play the position his freshman season but eventually make the transition to defensive tackle.

