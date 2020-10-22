What wearing No. 0 means to Penn State football’s Jonathan Sutherland

Last season, then redshirt sophomore Jonathan Sutherland received a letter in the mail stating his “shoulder length dreadlocks look disgusting.”

The letter, written by a Penn State graduate, soon went viral on social media and rallied the Nittany Lion program behind Sutherland as he took the field against Iowa the next weekend.

Sutherland’s response to the letter exemplified his leadership, poise and commitment to his teammates — all qualities making him a worthy candidate of Penn State’s newest tradition.

Sutherland was selected as the Penn State’s first recipient of the No. 0 jersey, an honor given to a special teams player who “is a tough, dependable, disciplined, physical leader and [that] inspires teammates with his accountability and production.”

The NCAA announced in February it would be allowing football players to wear No. 0 for the first time in college football history.

Now in his fourth season in Happy Valley, Sutherland has become a staple on Penn State’s punt coverage for special teams coordinator Joe Lorig.

Shaka Toney, a team captain and fifth year senior on the defensive line, has seen plenty of football players neglect special teams play over the course of his career.

“There are some guys who don’t believe in special teams in football,” Toney said. “That’s just the reality, but it’s truly a third of the game.”

Sutherland is not one of those players.

Previously wearing No. 26, Sutherland blocked two punts in Penn State’s 2019 season opener against Idaho — becoming the first Nittany Lion in program history to do so.

In 26 games played, he has caught the eye of James Franklin as one of the most committed players on special teams over the course of his career.

“You look at the number of reps that he played on special teams last year and how he graded out,” Franklin said. “His approach, his mentality and his demeanor have been awesome.”

And now Sutherland will look to further his Nittany Lion legacy on a blank canvas with his new number.

“It’s a blessing, it’s an honor. There are definitely many guys on the team that are qualified for it,” Sutherland said. “I just appreciate all the support of my teammates ultimately choosing me.”

Not only were there a lot of qualified candidates for the jersey number, there were also a lot of players clamoring for the newly introduced number.

Once it was officially awarded to Sutherland, however, everyone who was vying for the jersey respected the decision.

“I had so many guys that wanted No. 0,” Franklin said. “After the announcement was made, and Sutherland got No. 0, all of the guys were like ‘I’m disappointed, but I get it’ — it’s something that’s hard to argue with.”

Sutherland has totaled 61 career tackles alongside his two punt blocks in just two seasons played.

Not expecting to receive the jersey on Saturday, Sutherland and his teammates were caught off guard when the Penn State coaching staff presented the Canadian with the new threads.

“It was kind of a surprise to me,” Sutherland said. “They presented it at the end of practice, so they caught us all surprised because we didn’t know when they were announcing it.”

Twice being named a team captain, Sutherland is regarded as one of the players in the Nittany Lion locker room who goes about his business the right way.

And Sutherland uses that style to persuade his teammates to do the same.

“If I were to describe my leadership style, I would just say I try to lead by example,” Sutherland said. “The way I approach everything on and off the field — I try to lead by example.”

A fellow captain and safety, Lamont Wade has seen Sutherland grow into the leadership position he holds today — and he hasn’t seen him slip up very often.

“Suth is your prototype ‘this is how you do it’ guy,” Wade said. “He handles stuff the right way.”

Alongside his leadership, Sutherland has also demonstrated to his Nittany Lion teammates his work ethic to become the best player he can be.

“He doesn’t complain, he goes out there, busts his butt and does his job,” Wade said. “That’s why Suth has that No. 0, because he’s the complete package of what you should do when you come to play college football on and off the field.”

Sutherland will first be able to enjoy his new threads in Penn State’s season opener at Indiana on Saturday, a team he performed well against in 2018.

In his sixth career game, Sutherland racked up a career-high six solo tackles and forced his first career fumble in punt coverage the first time he faced the Hoosiers.

As a native of Ottawa, Ontario, Sutherland’s rise to prominence in central Pennsylvania wasn’t likely — but it was inevitable once he picked up a football as a young kid.

“A bunch of my friends at school were playing football, and that’s how I got introduced to it,” Sutherland said. “I played on the playground and then transitioned to Pop Warner — it works pretty similarly up there as it does here.”

Junior linebacker Jesse Luketa may not play at the same position as Sutherland on the field, but the two players have a connection not many can say they have.

They both hail from Canada.

Luketa and Sutherland are both natives of Ottawa, and have developed a relationship off of the field as two out of the four Canadians on Penn State’s roster.

“He’s not the right fit, he’s the perfect fit,” Luketa said about Sutherland receiving the No. 0. “He embodies all the characteristics of an individual who were to start a new tradition.”

With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Sutherland doesn’t only have the potential of continuing to make a name for himself as a Penn Stater — but also as a pro.

“He’s a guy that’s going to have an opportunity at the next level,” Luketa said. “Not only as a safety or in the nickel position, but as a great special teamer too.”