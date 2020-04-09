Cotton Bowl Head Coaches Conferences, James Franklin
Buy Now

Penn State Head Coach, James Franklin, smiles as he answers questions for media outlets at the Cotton Bowl Head Coaches Press Conference at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Tx. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Penn State plays against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28.

 James Leavy

Penn State has received its first defensive commitment for the class of 2021.

4-star safety Jaylen Reed announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Thursday, becoming the fourth Penn State commit in the class of 2021.

The Detroit, Michigan, native has a .9121 247Sports composite rating and is the 10th ranked safety in his class.

Penn State beat out 32 other programs for Reed’s services, including Georgia, Michigan State and USC.

Offered by the Nittany Lions on Feb. 21, 2019, Reed was recruited by safeties coach Tim Banks and last visited State College for Penn State’s Junior Day on Jan. 18.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags