Penn State has received its first defensive commitment for the class of 2021.

4-star safety Jaylen Reed announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Thursday, becoming the fourth Penn State commit in the class of 2021.

Home is where the heart is..No Turning Back, I’m All In Till It’s OverBlessed to be in the position i’m in.. C O M M I T T E D pic.twitter.com/n5MrouPycR — Jaylen Reed (@JaylenReed20) April 9, 2020

The Detroit, Michigan, native has a .9121 247Sports composite rating and is the 10th ranked safety in his class.

Penn State beat out 32 other programs for Reed’s services, including Georgia, Michigan State and USC.

Offered by the Nittany Lions on Feb. 21, 2019, Reed was recruited by safeties coach Tim Banks and last visited State College for Penn State’s Junior Day on Jan. 18.