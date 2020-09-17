Big Ten football is back with a nine game season set to begin the third week of October, and there is little room for error.

The ninth and final game of the season for Big Ten teams is set to be played on the weekend of Dec. 19, just one day before the College Football Playoff teams will be revealed.

One major concern with this condensed schedule starting at such a late point in the fall is what is going to happen if a team is unable to play a game due to the coronavirus.

The Big Ten’s new medical protocols require players that test positive for the virus to be out for a minimum of 21 days and will need to be cleared by a cardiologist before returning to play.

In addition, if a teams positivity rate is 5% or higher, the program must stop regular practice and competition for a week, which would result in at least one missed game.

There isn’t room to push games back any further as there are no bye weeks within the new schedule that is set to be released this week.

“We had built a schedule that had flexibility in it, based on the timing now and frankly the calendar, obviously we have less flexibility,” Penn State Vice President for Collegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said. “We have a lot less flexibility at this point.”

The schedule that was released prior to the Big Ten’s initial postponement of the season allowed for the push-back and rescheduling of games.

Now, with the lack of flexibility, the conference realizes that if games can’t be played when they are scheduled, there really isn’t a whole lot that can be done.

“If a team is unable to play it will not be a forfeit, it will just be a non-game,” Barbour said. “We’re going to put together a nine game schedule, but we don’t know how many of those games will get played.”

The Big Ten is ready for the possibility of games being cancelled, but how this will impact the standings in the conference and the rankings nationally is still up in the air.

“I don’t know with an uneven schedule, if somebody plays eight [games] and somebody plays nine, or somebody plays nine and somebody else plays seven” Barbour said. “We just have to figure out how we declare our champion.”

One major reason for the length of the schedule being nine games is in order for the Big Ten champion to have a formidable resume for the College Football Playoff.

“It’s the opportunity to compete for a Big Ten championship and it’s also the opportunity to play for a national championship, to interface with the CFP [College Football Playoff],” Barbour said. “Those things have been front and center.”

