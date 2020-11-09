Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff that aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State's most recent game.

Let’s be frank, Penn State is currently a bad football team.

After an embarrassing 35-19 loss to Maryland on Saturday, a game in which Penn State was favored by over 20 points, the Nittany Lions are 0-3 for the first time since 2001.

Penn State looked hopeless on offense and had no answer on defense to Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, who was only starting his third college game ever.

But even after one of the worst performances in the James Franklin era, there should be no debate, Franklin is the man to lead Penn State’s program forward.

Yes, this year has been bad.

Yes, Franklin hasn’t exactly had great answers as to why the Nittany Lions have been bad.

And yes, on Saturday it reached a new level of embarrassment for Penn State — something that has only happened under Franklin a few times — I’m looking at you Temple in 2015.

It was truly a new low, especially since in the previous three seasons, Penn State beat Maryland by an average margin of victory of 52.3 points, including a shutout 59-0 win in 2019.

And all this comes from a Nittany Lion team that had real aspirations of winning the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff, while unlikely, seemed like a realistic goal.

After all, Penn State was a program trending upward, winning 11 games in three of the four previous seasons.

Penn State could make a myriad of excuses — the coronavirus, players opting out, injuries, the sheer amount of coaching turnover.

But the fact of the matter is every team in the country has had to deal with these same problems.

And all this being said, the comments online calling for Franklin’s job are ridiculous.

Franklin is the right man to lead Penn State.

Just because of an 0-3 start, following an unprecedented offseason, when two of the losses were against now top-10 teams, shouldn’t erase everything Franklin has built at Penn State.

Franklin took over a Nittany Lion program, still drowned in sanctions, a program that had no business recovering from them as quick as Penn State has.

Franklin won a Big Ten Championship, something the late Joe Paterno did just three times over his 22 seasons in the conference — 1994, 2005 and 2008.

It took Franklin just six seasons to equal a third of Paterno’s total.

Only two other current Big Ten coaches, Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz have won a Big Ten Championship.

Also, if we are comparing Franklin to Paterno, the stretch from 2000-2004 when Penn State had a winning record just once, can’t be ignored.

Over the last four years, Penn State has 28 conference wins — a program best.

Franklin is only in his seventh year at Penn State, and his accomplishments are often wildly underappreciated.

In these seven years, Penn State has been in a New Year’s Six bowl three times.

Including his time at Vanderbilt, Franklin is one of just four current FBS coaches to lead his team to a bowl game in each of his nine seasons as a head coach.

In the last four years, Penn State is just one of four programs (the others being Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma) to rank in the top-12 of the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The Nittany Lions have had consistent success under Franklin — something very few programs across the country have had.

And while it feels like they have been knocking on the door of college football’s best year after year, people are getting impatient.

People want instant success, that instant gratification.

The fact of the matter is, it takes time to build a program like Dabo Swinney has built at Clemson or Nick Saban has built at Alabama.

This doesn’t happen overnight, and frankly, it might never happen for Penn State.

And even at these top programs, they have off years — look at LSU in 2020.

The stats and accolades, however, don’t lie — Penn State is having the most consistent success the program has ever had under Franklin.

Yes, this season has been bad. Yes, there have been a number of questionable coaching decisions in years past. And yes, Franklin isn’t perfect.

But an 0-3 start, in a weird season, is no reason to put Franklin’s job under fire.

These comments need to stop.

Franklin is the right man to lead Penn State. After all, who would be a better coach for the Nittany Lions, realistically? Who could they hire that’s better, who has a better resume?

The answer is nobody.