In the second quarter on Saturday night, Ohio State lined up for a third-and-goal from the Penn State 10-yard line.

The Nittany Lions, trailing 14-3 with 2:25 left in the first half, called a timeout before the crucial play.

After a television break, the teams returned to the field, Ohio State split into a five wide set and Penn State had a player run onto the field late, then another almost run onto the field, as Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was going through his cadence.

Buckeye tight end Jeremy Ruckert simply ran straight from his position in the slot and hauled the pass from Fields, wide open in the end zone — touchdown Buckeyes.

“We were in our dollar package and we had a young man that didn't go on the field and that’s inexcusable,” James Franklin said. “That's all on us as coaches, we call dollar and the guy doesn't go out on the field. Those are the things that are happening that should never happen.”

But those errors are exactly the things that have happened for Penn State this season, in the program’s worst start since 2012, following the 38-25 loss to Ohio State on Saturday night.

“We haven't really had those issues in six years,” Franklin said. “So those are the things that we got to spend a lot of time talking about on Sunday.”

Sunday’s practice is a big day for the Penn State program — a day where the Nittany Lions need a response following the 0-2 start.

“We have to realize there is a lot of football left in the season,” wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “We have to go 1-0. We can’t look forward, we can’t look back. You gotta live in the moment.”

And for veteran defensive end Antonio Shelton, he knows the countless execution mistakes Penn State made Saturday night aren’t enough to win games in the Big Ten East — let alone against a program like Ohio State.

“When you are playing football in the best division, in the best conference in the country, you have to be very sound throughout all three phases,” Shelton said. “You can’t make these mistakes. Football is a game of inches, and in the Big Ten East, if you give someone an inch, they are gonna take a mile.”

Shelton said ultimately, he didn’t learn much about the Penn State program Saturday night.

The fifth-year senior knows the Nittany Lions are tough and they will have each other's backs. He knows the identity and culture built in Happy Valley.

He also knows Penn State needs to fix the mistakes, something he thinks the Nittany Lions will be able to do.

“We are going to keep correcting [the mistakes], keep trusting our coaching, and we are just going to keep getting better,” Shelton said. “I know the type of team we are. We all know what team we are, and we need to band together and figure this out.”

Penn State is heading into the third week of the season facing adversity that it never has faced under Franklin, but the Nittany Lions are determined to keep their heads high and focus on Maryland.

“This adversity we are facing is teaching us something, we just have to figure out what it’s teaching us and go from there,” linebacker Ellis Brooks said. “Adversity doesn’t define us, it’s what we do afterward. I feel like we just need to take this mentality, keep going, get better each and every one of us.”

Penn State has seven games remaining this season, and while a spot in the Big Ten Championship game or a berth in the College Football Playoff are likely out the window, quarterback Sean Clifford isn’t ready to quit.

“If you aren’t motivated off two losses, with our backs against the wall, if you are just going to fold and say ‘alright, next year,’ I don’t want you here,” Clifford said. “I’m not going to pack it up, blame it on COVID. That’s not how I operate. That’s not how the people around me operate.

“We are going to get back on track.”

Shelton knows getting back on track starts with leadership, and for him that means leading by example.

“The biggest thing that I can do is remain consistent,” Shelton said. “I’m not perfect, I don’t hold people to expectations I don’t hold myself to. I made mistakes myself tonight… You have to grow from these mistakes.”

Dotson also feels it’s important for Penn State to stay positive, despite the poor record.

“You gotta talk to them anyway you can to bring positivity,” Dotson said. “There is a lot of time for us to prove how much talent we have on the team. Any positivity can help in any way.”

But ultimately, the changes will need to occur on the practice field this week.

“There’s no looking back. You only get one opportunity at the game,” Dotson said. “They come every Saturday, you gotta make the most of it, and in those days in-between you just have to work.

“That’s what we have to do. We have to get back in the win column.”