Heading into the 2020 season, Penn State possessed one of the most talented backfields in the country, composed of a solid mix of veterans and new additions.

This group was supposed to be led by redshirt junior Journey Brown, coming off of a hot second half of 2019, wrapped up with a Cotton Bowl offensive MVP award.

But just days before the season began, it was announced by the team that the Meadville, Pennsylvania, native would be out for the foreseeable future due to an undisclosed medical condition.

While the Brown news was disappointing for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions, the team was also well aware that it had a sophomore duo of Noah Cain and Devyn Ford to rely on for production in the backfield.

Cain looked to be Penn State’s lead back in its opener against Indiana, and seemed on point after his first couple of runs.

But during that first drive, Cain left the field with an injury, unaware that it would be the last time he would put on a Nittany Lion uniform this season.

Now after an 0-1 start, a strong point for Penn State has turned into a question mark.

But according to Franklin, the current group, including Ford and freshmen backs Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee, will have roles similar to the ones they played against the Hoosiers.

“We played all three of those backs on Saturday. Devyn got the majority of the carries, but Keyvone and Caziah have played well as true freshmen,” Franklin said. “Our circumstances have changed and everybody's dealing with this to a degree, and we came into the season with our running back room, considered maybe one of the strongest [in the country].”

While running back was Penn State’s most talented position, it was also its deepest.

The Nittany Lions are now thankful for this depth considering it needs to be used this early in the season.

Star tight end Pat Freiermuth is one of those who is grateful to have such a talent-filled backfield that can replace some of the production of Brown and Cain.

“I think there’s expectation in that room to be great, with Saquon, Miles, JB and all the other guys that left a legacy,” Freiermuth said. “I think the young guys have really kind of embraced that, coming to work every single day. I’m excited to see what Devyn does this week, and the same with Keyvone and Caziah.”

Now, Ford will get a unique opportunity to be the starting back after being third on the depth chart just a couple weeks ago.

“I thought [Ford] did some really nice things. I thought his mentality was really good,” Franklin said. “His leadership is gonna be key with those younger guys as well.”

However, Ford will now have to enter a new chapter of his career — being a starter.

“I just think [he’s] gonna have to change [his] mentality,” Franklin said. “It's one thing when Noah was starting back, and Devyn was gonna rotate in and be a complimentary piece, but he can now be the guy.

“I think he'll grow into that [and] there's no doubt that he has the talent to do that.”

While Ford will receive a good portion of the load this week against Ohio State, Holmes and Lee will also get their chance to make an impact in Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense.

And while developing them and bringing the two along slow would have been what Franklin wanted, he is aware that this is a unique situation.

“When we got started with this, [Holmes and Lee] were fourth and fifth on the depth chart. So now we're in a situation where they're going to play prominent roles,” Franklin said. “We've seen flashes of really good things from them during practice and training camp and meetings, but we thought we'd have a little bit of time to let them gain some experience.”

Although the experience may be lacking, Penn State will have to look to its young talent to step up when it is most needed. It will need a next man up mentality.

“Whoever we're going to have available on the field for Saturday, they have to be ready and they have to treat this week the right way,” offensive guard Mike Miranda said about the running back room. “They have to prepare if they're going to be playing a lot and playing an important role for us.”

