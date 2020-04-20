The NFL Draft is just around the corner and after staying an extra year in college, one Penn State offensive lineman is hoping to hear his name called virtually.

Here is a look at former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez.

Metrics

Position: Guard

Age: 22

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4 and 341 pounds

Projected Round Drafted: 7

Player Comparison: Ramon Foster

Scouting Report

Gonzalez was a staple in the Penn State offensive line for the last three years where he proved to be as consistent and reliable as any player, starting in all 39 games over that span of time.

He almost exclusively played left guard in his collegiate career and excelled as a run blocker.

At 6-foot-4 and 341 pounds, Gonzalez has the size and body to play in the NFL.

Gonzalez is the No. 64 offensive lineman in the draft according to CBS Sports, but a team may take a flyer on the guard in the late rounds of the draft.

The biggest selling point for Gonzalez is his reliability. He wasn’t a guy who was a liability when pass-blocking and for the most part he was able to hold his own in one-on-one situations. He also showed the ability to pick up blitzes consistently.

Where he made his mark in 2019 was mostly as a run-blocker. Gonzalez was quick off the line and was dominant in short-yard situations and it had a ripple effect throughout the rest of the offensive line.

Penn State finished the season with the No. 5 ranked Stuff Rate in the nation, which calculates the percentage of carries by running backs that are stopped behind the line of scrimmage per Football Outsiders.

One of his most impressive performances was against Michigan where Gonzalez sealed the edge and opened up holes on countless run plays to allow for big gains.

When Gonzalez is engaged with a defender, his massive frame and strong hands allow him to seal the edge effectively and hold the block.

Gonzalez was occasionally late to some blocks when pulling from left to right on the offensive line as he isn’t the most mobile laterally.

But where Gonzalez did show mobility was when he would look to get to the second level and block downfield.

Overall, Gonzalez is an intriguing late-round option in the 2020 draft.

Best Fit: Chicago Bears

The Bears are looking to bolster their offensive line for the 2020 season and the position they need the most help and depth at is left guard position.

If Chicago opts to pass on interior offensive lineman in the earlier rounds, the Bears could take a shot at Gonzalez with one of their two seventh-round picks.