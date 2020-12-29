After a putrid start to its season, Penn State’s defense righted the ship down the stretch of its four-game win streak.

Even though it was missing key contributors from a year ago like Micah Parsons and Yetur Gross-Matos, the Nittany Lion front seven often picked up the slack of an underwhelming secondary in 2020.

Here’s the comprehensive report card for each position on defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s unit.

Defensive line: A

In the absence of Gross-Matos on the outside and Robert Windsor on the inside, Penn State’s defensive line didn’t miss a beat with a couple of newcomers shining for position coach John Scott Jr.

Redshirt senior defensive end Shaka Toney led the charge in the backfield with 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks, in what could be the captain’s final season in Happy Valley.

On the opposite side of the line, fellow defensive end and redshirt sophomore Jayson Oweh broke out in his first season as a starter with a line-leading 38 total tackles.

Despite having just one season as a starter under his belt, Oweh’s introductory season was enough to persuade the 22-year-old to enter his name into the 2021 NFL Draft.

The interior wasn’t as star-studded, but — led by starters Antonio Shelton and PJ Mustipher in the trenches — the defensive tackles performed up to the blue and white standards this season.

The fifth-year Shelton picked up 3.5 sacks and 14 total tackles, while the junior Mustipher registered one sack and 35 tackles of his own.

And with backups like Adisa Isaac, Shane Simmons and Fred Hansard also serving as difference-makers off the bench, the Nittany Lion defensive line was one of the deepest groups for James Franklin this year.

And, for that, Scott’s squad gets the best grade on the defense with an A.

Linebackers: B+

Micah Parsons may not have come back to match his All-American performance from 2019 this season, but Pry still had his fair share of playmakers at the linebacker spot.

Middle linebacker Ellis Brooks led all Nittany Lion tacklers with 60 total, while fellow linebacker Jesse Luketa was just one step behind with 59 tackles of his own in his junior season.

The other starter, Brandon Smith, may not have boasted the same volume of total tackles, but he led all linebackers with eight tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

While the production from the group as a whole was decent, no one player separated himself as a dynamic, jack-of-all-trades linebacker this year.

Think about it: Parsons turned in 8.4 tackles per game in 2019, while zero Penn State linebackers put up more than 6.7 tackles per game this year.

It was going to be impossible to fully replicate Parsons’ on-field efficiency when the consensus top linebacker in college football announced he was forgoing his junior season in August, but the position group lessened that blow with teamwork.

Sure, not a single starting linebacker was All-Big Ten material — but all of them were worthy starters at the position.

So, here’s a B+ grade for a unit that prides itself on being “LBU.”

Secondary: B-

It was a pretty abysmal beginning for Penn State’s secondary as it looked to slow down other Big Ten passing attacks in 2020.

The blue and white’s defensive backfield allowed at least 230 passing yards in each of its first three games, helping opposing offenses throw eight passing touchdowns in the process.

Perennial starting cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was often out with injury, handing underclassmen Joey Porter Jr. and Keaton Ellis the reins at an already inexperienced position after losing multi-year starter John Reid to the NFL.

But, after weathering its early woes, the secondary began to pick things up in the home stretch of the season and finished near the top of the Big Ten in passing yards allowed.

The Nittany Lions were one of just three teams in the conference to allow less than 200 passing yards per game in its nine contests, joined by Big Ten West division foes Wisconsin and Northwestern.

And a big part of that late success was safety Jaquan Brisker, who led all Penn State defensive backs with 57 total tackles and three tackles-for-loss.

Although the Nittany Lions did a top job of stopping opposing passing attacks, they often failed to force turnovers — finishing in the bottom third of the conference with just four interceptions.

It was a tale of two halves for Penn State’s secondary, and its closing efforts weren’t enough to neutralize its rough start.

Sorry defensive backs, but you barely miss out on the Dean’s List and finish with a B- grade.