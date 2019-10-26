4th quarter

Penn State survives East Lansing and is 8-0 pic.twitter.com/6szt6JPF9D — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

Jaquan Brisker gets the interception and returns it into the red zone — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

Micah Parsons, Cam Brown and Jan Johnson have combined for 24 of Penn State's 80 tackles tonight — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

It’s raining in East Lansing if you haven’t heard pic.twitter.com/QSQS5w04d7 — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 26, 2019

Antonio Shelton has been ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

Penn State is throwing the ball on 1st and 2nd down because they want to keep us in this rainy town for as long as possible. Only possible explanation — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 26, 2019

That is the second return touchdown in the past two weeks that Hamler has had called back due to a penalty — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

Hamler returns a punt for a TD, but running into the kicker is called. MSU will punt again — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

The pass is incomplete on 3rd. MSU will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

Rocky Lombardi in the game at QB for Michigan State — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 26, 2019

The punt is downed at the 1 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

An incompletion to Hamler brings up 4th down — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

I feel like at this point in the game you really try and get Justin Shorter involved, build up the confidence in another receiving option who has a lack of in game production this year — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 26, 2019

A big competition to Nick Bowers moves the ball into MSU territory to the 38 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

Two strip-sacks on the day for Jayson Oweh — he's the only Penn State player to record a sack in the game — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 26, 2019

Jayson Oweh with another strip sack, and Ellis Brooks picks it up. Penn State takes over. pic.twitter.com/E7SmF6zzPQ — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

Another 1st down for MSU at the 36 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

3rd quarter

PSU's offense only gained 30 yards in the third quarter and averaged 0.8 yards per carryOnce again, more bad than good in the third quarter for the PSU offense — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

Penn State is still on top, but Michigan State is driving pic.twitter.com/XzYpScFqEI — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

Penn State is only 3-for-9 on third down conversions todayA big reason is the Nittany Lions are facing an average of 8.7 yards to the sticks on third down — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

Looks like freshman tight end Brenton Strange is getting his first action of the game for Penn State — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 26, 2019

First interception of Marquis Wilson's career — honestly there should have been a few more of those at this point with the way Lewerke's throwing the ball — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 26, 2019

And Penn State gets the ball right backFreshman Marquis Wilson gets the pick, and Penn State takes over pic.twitter.com/uxw9dENr0K — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

Michigan State is showing some signs of life but not many people are here to witness it pic.twitter.com/kn2QByd4Dd — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

Very uncharacteristic of Sean Clifford to throw that ball there, has been so good all season long limiting turnovers but he should never have thrown that one. Bad decision making — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 26, 2019

Clifford throws a wobbler that's easily intercepted. MSU takes over at the 31 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

Touchdown SpartansAnthony Williams takes the pitch and finds the end zone28-7 PSU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

Brian Lewerke should've thrown about 10 interceptions at this point — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

Not one, not two, but three touchdowns today for @pat_fry5 pic.twitter.com/IaRZjZDlvi — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

Freiermuth has tied Mike Gesicki for the Penn State record for career touchdowns by a TE — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 26, 2019

Penn State leads Michigan State 28-0 with 10:10 left in the third quarter.

HAT TRICK FOR FREIERMUTHThe TE takes in a short pass and gets his 3rd TD of the game pic.twitter.com/NalIyYgPig — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

Michigan State muffs the punt, and it is recovered by Dan Chisena. Penn State takes over at the 6 yard line. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

A run by Brown doesn't get the 1st, so Penn State will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

It's time to see if Penn State's offense can break out of its third quarter slumpOnly scored 10 third quarter points in its first four Big Ten games — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

Lewerke has been inconsistent with his accuracy all game, missed a couple throws that could have extended that last drive — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 26, 2019

The third down pass is incomplete. MSU will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

The kickoff is returned by MSU to the 14 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

2nd Quarter

Just KJ doing KJ things pic.twitter.com/VSEtrvcMLT — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

KJ Hamler now has eight touchdown receptions this seasonHe had six total touchdowns all of last season — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

Michigan State's defense forgot about KJ HamlerShockingly, it didn't end well for them — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

KJ LEFT WIDE OPENThe speedy receiver hauls in a pass and takes it to the end zone for a 27 yard TD pic.twitter.com/Kp410dkEaN — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

Michal Menet's first step on that fourth down conversion was excellent. He exploded off the line after snapping the ball and Brown followed him for the first down. — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

Journey Brown converts on 4th down — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

THE KICK IS BLOCKEDShaka Toney gets the block on a field goal attempt, Keaton Ellis picks it up and returns it to the 46 yard line — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

A screen pass brings up 4th and 11, but Trent Gordon is down on the field — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

After review there is no targeting. The holding call on MSU backs them up to the 35 for 2nd and 18 https://t.co/XUm4oYykEF — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

Blake Gillikin and the punting unit have been the lone bright spot early on for the Nittany Lions' special teams. Another solid punt with great coverage downfield and the Spartans start at their own 13 — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 26, 2019

A completion to George is short of the line. Penn State will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

John Reid is able to get up and walk off under his own power — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 26, 2019

Another incompletion brings up 4th down, but John Reid is down on the play — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

For the second time this season, Pat Freiermuth has caught two touchdown passes in a game. Penn State's offense is firing on all cylinders at the moment — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 26, 2019

Penn State leads 13-0 with 14:30 left in the second quarter.

ANOTHER ONEThe big tight end fights through tacklers and reaches over the goal line pic.twitter.com/vMgnIUGaaE — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

1st quarter

One of the biggest stats in the first quarter for Penn State is the 9:59 TOPControlling the clock is something the Nittany Lions haven't been able to do all season — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

Penn State leads after a rainy first 15 minutes in East Lansing pic.twitter.com/CP9T63pWEx — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

Sean Clifford came to play today. That was easily one of his best quarters of the season. — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

That's the third time Penn State has converted on 3rd-and-long this drive. — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 26, 2019

Clifford makes those throws from the hash mark to the opposite sideline looks so routine — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 26, 2019

Journey Brown is now in at RB for Penn State — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 26, 2019

A floater to Freiermuth gives Penn State the early lead(📸: @ken_minamoto) pic.twitter.com/S3jjGUW4Ju — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

The rain disrupts its first play of the gameMichigan State had Penn State on the screen pass but Elijah Collins dropped it — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

On 3rd and 11, a screen pass falls incomplete. MSU will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

Stout's kickoff goes out of bounds. MSU starts at the 35. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

Penn State strikes first as @seancliff14 floats the ball past Michigan State pic.twitter.com/H2iKfSz6cI — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

Penn State has had trouble sustaining long drives all season. Having drives like that is critical in a game like this. — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 26, 2019

Noah Cain has six carries through Penn State's first two drives. That's more than he had all of last week — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 26, 2019

Penn State leads Michigan State 7-0 with 6:54 left in the first quarter.

That is a classic example of a no, no, yes play for Penn StateClifford somehow floated that ball over the Michigan State defense to Freiermuth who didn't even have to jump to get it — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

Back-to-back tough throws off his back foot with pressure in his face, take a bow Sean Clifford — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 26, 2019

PENN STATE STRIKES FIRSTClifford lofts it for his TE and the Nittany Lions are on the board first pic.twitter.com/0OmrynM0we — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

Cain out there again. Don't remember Franklin going with the same guy for two straight drives to start a game this season. https://t.co/e0E4bnovmG — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 26, 2019

Fans of classic Big Ten Football are going to love this game. Don't expect any offensive records to be broken today — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) October 26, 2019

A very shaky start in the return game for KJ HamlerHe fumbles on the opening kickoff and then almost has the ball go off his leg on that punt return — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

The run is short of the line. The Spartans will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

A pass to Cain goes for a short gain, so Penn State will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

Noah Cain's out there first — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 26, 2019

Hamler fumbles the opening kickoff but Penn State recovers. Holding on Penn State is called as well, so it will start at the 19 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

Pregame

Michigan State has won the toss and defers. Penn State gets the ball first. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 26, 2019

Penn State has taken the field pic.twitter.com/rGJDVHvJu4 — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

How will Penn State's passing attack perform with rain now starting to fall in East Lansing?(📸: @rjamesleavy) pic.twitter.com/Px7AvLhJxK — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

And here comes the rain — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) October 26, 2019

The @weatherchannel radar here in East Lansing isn't very promising. It is going to rain during this game. pic.twitter.com/7MpPa082Hn — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019

No rain to speak of yet as Penn State takes the field for warmups(📸: @rjamesleavy and @ken_minamoto) pic.twitter.com/DvGSpxfsoG — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

The drip has made the trip to East Lansing @Micah_Parsons11 (📸: @rjamesleavy) pic.twitter.com/3cMIe13yP3 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 26, 2019

It’s a very gray day for football in East Lansing pic.twitter.com/DeoMqKmrop — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 26, 2019