Idaho couldn’t get anything going on offense all day.

The Vandals only managed 145 yards of offense in the game, and only four yards on the ground. They barely played on Penn State’s side of the field.

A big reason for that was Jordan Stout wouldn’t let them.

Penn State’s new kick-off man was automatic throughout the 79-7 win Saturday.

All 13 of Stout’s kick-offs ended in a touchback, with most of them going through the back of the end zone, and a handful requiring Idaho to call a fair catch.

The Virginia Tech transfer got into a rhythm, which is nothing new for his teammates.

“Just like anything else, the more you do it, the easier it’s going to be and the more comfortable you are and I don’t think that changes with kick-offs,” kicker Jake Pinegar said. “As long as you can repeat that over and over it’s going to do the same thing in a game.”

Pinegar added: “Any time you can kick the ball in the back of the end zone that’s really good. He’s got a really strong leg.”

That work ethic does not go unnoticed.

“Today he proved it,” PJ Mustipher said. “We’re proud of Jordan and what he’s been doing. He’s been putting in work. He’s just going to continue to get better.”

Because of Stout’s performance, Idaho had to start in their end most of the day.

“We won the field position battle which is great,” James Franklin said. “42 yards compared to the 30 and probably would have been even better without the special teams turnover.”

13 of Idaho’s 17 drives started at its own 25 yard line, with only two drives starting in Penn State territory, one because of a muffed punt by Penn State, and the other due to a blocked punt.

In a game like this, Stout had to be ready to go at all times.

“Any time, especially as a field goal kicker, a team gets over a certain yard line you gotta get ready to warm up,” Pinegar said. “There could be times they get over that line, you warm up, and then a turnover or they lose yards, so you gotta get warmed up either way so it takes a little bit of a toll.”

It didn’t look like it took a toll though, as he did it every time he went up to kick.

And because of it, the Vandals were in their own end the whole game.

“Consistently, the whole game they were backed up,” Yetur Gross-Matos said. “That was crazy. That’s consistency.”

Giving Idaho a larger field to work with made life easier for Penn State’s defense, not that it needed much help.

The Nittany Lions recorded six sacks in the game, and the constant pressure plus the superb run defense made the Vandals’ trip to Beaver Stadium a difficult one.

As Penn State moves on here, going up against more difficult opponents, the field position battle will become even more important.

And the Nitttany Lions know how important Jordan Stout is.

“It’s super helpful,” Tariq Castro-Fields said. “He doesn’t even have to look up. He just knows. And I know. I don’t look sometimes and I know it’s through the end zone.

“I’m just glad he’s on my team.”