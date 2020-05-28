Penn State Football Pro Day, Trace McSorley
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorely spins a ball in his hand before leaving Penn State Football Pro Day at Holuba Hall on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Two former Penn State athletes have teamed up in order to support essential workers in the State College area.

Former football player Trace McSorley and former Penn State basketball player Tim Frazier have partnered with Wings Over Happy Valley in an effort to support frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Frazier donated 100 meals to frontline medical workers who have worked to ensure the health and safety of the people in Centre County.

Other Wings Over locations across the country have committed to this effort as well as they have continued to donate meals across the nation with the help from the public.

