Two former Penn State athletes have teamed up in order to support essential workers in the State College area.

Former football player Trace McSorley and former Penn State basketball player Tim Frazier have partnered with Wings Over Happy Valley in an effort to support frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Frazier donated 100 meals to frontline medical workers who have worked to ensure the health and safety of the people in Centre County.

Add 100 more assists to @PennStateMBB's all-time assist leader Tim Frazier's resume. @Timfraz23 partnered w/ Wings Over Happy Valley to provide meals to 100 medical heroes on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis. Thank you Tim & all of our medical heroes & first responders! pic.twitter.com/WEizpzBib1 — Wings Over (@EatWingsOver) May 13, 2020

Other Wings Over locations across the country have committed to this effort as well as they have continued to donate meals across the nation with the help from the public.