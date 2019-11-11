For most of the season, it seemed as if Ohio State’s biggest challenger for a Big Ten title would be Penn State.

Both teams were undefeated after eight weeks and things seemed to suggest that the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes would be playing for a spot in the Big Ten championship game, and a spot in the College Football Playoff on Nov. 23.

However, that might not be the case anymore.

Ohio State is still far and away the best team in the conference, but Penn State is left reeling after an unexpected loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Now, the Nittany Lions need to fend off a surprisingly good Indiana team in order to keep their Big Ten title hopes alive as they head into Columbus.

As the Big Ten season heads into its final few weeks, here’s a look at some of the storylines worth monitoring around the conference as the week unfolds.

Minnesota has arrived

It didn’t appear this way at the start of the season, but the Big Ten has three legitimate playoff contenders and one of them is in Minneapolis.

Minnesota’s initial playoff ranking of 17 was understandable considering the Gophers’ flimsy resume, one that included zero victories over ranked teams and narrow escapes in September against South Dakota State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern.

However, after knocking off then-No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Minnesota has to be included in the College Football Playoff discussion.

In addition to being 9-0 for the first time since 1904, the Gophers control their own destiny in the Big Ten West and beyond.

PJ Fleck’s side still has to face No. 23 Iowa and No. 15 Wisconsin in consecutive weeks, both of which could provide resume-boosting wins for Minnesota as the Gophers chase a Big Ten West crown and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The real question for the playoff committee is this: If Minnesota’s only loss comes to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game, do they have a legitimate case to make the playoff?

Dream season continues for Illinois

In his first 30 games as head coach at Illinois, Lovie Smith was 4-26.

He has since won four straight, the most improbable of which may have just come on Saturday.

After trailing at one point by scores of 28-3 and 31-10 respectively, Brandon Peters threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Daniel Barker with five seconds remaining to give the Illini a 37-34 victory over Michigan State in East Lansing.

It was the largest comeback in school history, and the 27 fourth-quarter points were the third-most for an FBS team in a game this season. Additionally, the Illini are bowl eligible for the first time under Smith with the victory.

Illinois is now 2-0 in football games in November for the first time in twelve years. This is only the second time since 2007 that Illinois has won multiple games in the month of November.

This season might not have started promising for the Illini, but if Saturday’s game is any indication, Lovie Smith has this program moving in the right direction.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Sunday, and the Big Ten saw seven teams ranked in the Top 25 for the first time this season.

Ohio State vaulted up to No. 2 after dismantling Maryland, while Minnesota moved up to No. 7 after hanging on to knock off Penn State. The Nittany Lions check in at No. 9 following the loss.

Michigan and Wisconsin check in at No. 14 and No. 15 respectively. The Wolverines were idle on the week while the Badgers held off Iowa to secure a big victory in the Big Ten West race.

Speaking of Iowa, the Hawkeyes dropped to No. 23 after falling to the Badgers. Minnesota will make the trip to Kinnick Stadium next Saturday in what could clinch the Big Ten West for the Gophers.

Indiana rounded out the conference’s involvement in the Top 25 as the Hoosiers check in at No. 24 following a bye week. Penn State will host Indiana next Saturday in what will be the Nittany Lions’ fourth game against a ranked opponent in their last five contests.