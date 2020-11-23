Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff that aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State's most recent game.

Let’s be frank, turnovers have been the largest thorn in Penn State’s side all season long.

After the Nittany Lions’ 41-21 loss to Iowa Saturday, James Franklin addressed the media and described the pervasive theme for his team in its 0-5 stretch.

“Story of the game, you can’t turn the ball over,” Franklin said. “That’s been the story of the season: turnovers. You can’t turn the ball over, and when you have opportunities to get turnovers, you’ve got to get them.”

But Penn State didn’t operate in the manner in which Franklin wishes it had, as his team registered a -3 turnover differential with four giveaways in its 60 minutes played against Iowa.

And coming into the game, it wasn’t much better, as the Nittany Lions posted a -6 turnover differential with 13 turnovers through just four games in the early going of their 2020 campaign.

Those misfortunes continued and were amplified against the Hawkeyes.

Will Levis got the turnover barrage underway with an erroneous pitch to running back Keyvone Lee in the second quarter that eventually allowed Iowa to bolster its lead.

The redshirt sophomore quarterback continued to show off his butterfingers in the opening minutes of the third quarter. He lost control of the ball as he threw to register his second fumble of the game.

Levis, who took over the first-string job after original starter Sean Clifford turned the ball over twice against Nebraska a week ago, was pulled after his own two fumbles.

When Clifford reclaimed his spot on offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s quarterback depth chart, it finally looked like Penn State’s offense was living up to its preseason expectations.

Clifford commanded his group to two touchdowns on back-to-back plays for 96 passing yards and gave the Nittany Lions a fighting chance to pick up their first win of the season.

But all good things must come to an end, and they ended quickly for Clifford and the rest of the Penn State program.

The Ohio native fell back into his previous lack of ball security by throwing two interceptions, the latter of which ended in a 71-yard return for a score to essentially ice the game for Iowa with two minutes to play.

The inability to control the football has been a theme for Penn State all season, as the team has only registered one game in which it has given up less than two turnovers this year (Ohio State).

The Nittany Lions’ four turnovers Saturday were a new season-high for a program that didn’t tally any more than three turnovers in a 13-game season in 2019.

And things may get worse before they get better for Franklin’s squad.

Reliable ball-carriers like Journey Brown, Noah Cain and now Pat Freiermuth won’t be around to be safe runners with the ball in their hands, and inexperienced players like Keyvone Lee, Caziah Holmes and Parker Washington will be forced to pick up the slack.

This doesn’t bode well for a team looking to control turnovers, as freshmen with little game experience usually wear a huge target on their backs to opposing defenders.

But maybe, just maybe, the Nittany Lions can get back on schedule against Michigan this week, as the Wolverines have forced just three turnovers through five games this season.

Franklin better hope they do.