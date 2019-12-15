Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders cemented himself as the Philadelphia Eagles’ most productive rookie running back of all-time on Sunday.

Sanders jumped LeSean McCoy for the most rushing yards as well as most yards from scrimmage by an Eagles rookie. McCoy totaled 637 rushing yards in his first year in Philadelphia back in 2009.

On 3rd & 11, Miles Sanders breaks off a 56-yard run! #PHIvsWAS

Sanders broke off a big 56-yard run in the fourth quarter which ultimately put him in the No. 1 spot for rushing yards by rookie for the franchise.