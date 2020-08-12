The NCAA has recommended plans to lessen the blow of potentially not having fall sports by further supporting its athletes.

The NCAA Division I Council announced on Wednesday its recommendations to the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, which include protections for student-athletes who won’t be able to compete for this fall.

DI Council recommends protections, adopts emergency legislation: https://t.co/z5P8OYGqYO pic.twitter.com/tSy9zuBMtQ — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 12, 2020

The protections include an extension to eligibility of athletes who compete and then opt out of their fall season or have their season cut short by the coronavirus, and an additional season of eligibility if they compete in 50% or less of the maximum number of competitions their sport allows per season.

The Big Ten became the first Power Five conference to postpone its fall sports seasons on Tuesday, disallowing seven Penn State teams from competing this fall.

The council also announced in the press release it has extended the recruiting dead period to Sept. 30, in which no in-person recruiting activities nor evaluations may take place.

The dead period has been in place since March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

