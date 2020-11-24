As Penn State sits at 0-5 in the middle of what is possibly its worst season in program history, it will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan.

While the Nittany Lions couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start, the Wolverines are also not having an ideal season being unranked and 2-3.

Jim Harbaugh’s group was able to pick up an important come-from-behind win against Rutgers in triple overtime last weekend, where the coach was able to take a breath after being under tremendous pressure over the past few weeks.

So with the two underachieving team’s set to collide at the Big House Saturday, here is what to expect.

The quarterback situation

Like Penn State, the Wolverines have a quarterback dilemma on their hands.

It was originally junior Joe Milton who won the battle over sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara to start the season. But for Milton, his time as starter in 2020 was unsuccessful and may end up being short-lived.

After a 1-3 start and a 17-0 deficit to Rutgers, Harbaugh officially made the switch to McNamara, where he would show off why he is such a highly touted arm talent.

The Reno, Nevada, native was able to make some big plays in the passing game that allowed Michigan to overcome that deficit in the first half and come out of Piscataway with a crucial win.

McNamara was able to come out with the win while posting 260 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Scarlet Knights.

While there is no clear decision made by Michigan yet, expect to see him as the starter this weekend.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Defensive struggle

Michigan’s defense is simply not allowing the Wolverines to stay in games this season.

The Wolverines are giving up 36 points per game this season and are tied with Penn State for the second-worst mark in the Big Ten behind Rutgers.

While Michigan is missing a couple key parts of its defensive line at the moment, including star pass rusher Kwity Paye, there is really no explanation for the amount of production Don Brown’s unit has given up.

Despite most of the defensive group being a disappointment so far this year, there is optimism the unit can improve with the stellar play of defensive back Daxton Hill.

Hill has quickly become one of the best cover safeties in the conference and may present some problems for the Nittany Lions’ offense on Saturday.

Jim Harbaugh’s “warm” seat

While Harbuagh was able to take a big sigh of relief after his team’s overtime win against the Scarlet Knights, there is still tremendous pressure on the former NFL coach.

In his six years as head coach in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh’s reputation has always been that he can’t win the big games, with his record of 2-12 against top-10 teams.

But to start this year, after a big opening win against Minnesota, the team sputtered, losing ranked matchups to Indiana and Wisconsin and an underwhelming Michigan State team.

This of course began to raise speculation that Harbaugh’s time with the Wolverines could end soon, if not for a turnaround.

So as this game is an important one for James Franklin, the same can be said for the head man standing on the other sideline.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE