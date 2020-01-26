Penn State football Justin Shorter (6), Ohio State warmups
Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter (6) warms up with the rest of the offense before the game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 23, 2019.

 Tyler King/Collegian

Justin Shorter has officially announced that he is transferring to Florida to continue his academic and playing career. 

Shorter reportedly entered the transfer portal in late November and was removed from Penn State's roster shortly after.

Shorter appeared in 11 games over two seasons for Penn State and failed to ever score a touchdown for the Nittany Lions.

In 2019, he caught 12 passes for 137 yards.

Shorter was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school and was rated a 5-star prospect by 24/7Sports and was the highest ranked receiver in the 2018 class.

