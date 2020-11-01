Penn State vs. Indiana, Hamler (1)
Buy Now

KJ Hamler (1) avoids an opponent during the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 34-27.

 Briana San Diego

Former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler made the biggest play of his rookie season thus far on Sunday.

With one second to go on the clock, Hamler caught a one-yard touchdown reception that tied the game at 30, until the converted extra point won the Broncos the game.

The Pontiac, Michigan, native had just three receptions for 10 yards on the day, but is the hero in Denver as it moves to 3-4 on the year.

This was Hamler's first career NFL touchdown.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags