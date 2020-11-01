Former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler made the biggest play of his rookie season thus far on Sunday.
With one second to go on the clock, Hamler caught a one-yard touchdown reception that tied the game at 30, until the converted extra point won the Broncos the game.
KJ called game for his first NFL touchdown pic.twitter.com/PFnzA5nJcN— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 2, 2020
The Pontiac, Michigan, native had just three receptions for 10 yards on the day, but is the hero in Denver as it moves to 3-4 on the year.
This was Hamler's first career NFL touchdown.
