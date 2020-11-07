A scoring barrage took place inside the confines of Beaver Stadium as Penn State hosted Maryland in its second straight home game.

The Nittany Lions, however, didn’t participate in the offensive clinic.

James Franklin’s team dropped its third straight game to start the season, falling 35-19 to the now 2-1 Terrapins.

The blue-and-white entered the fourth quarter with just seven points on the board, before putting up another six points in the last period of regulation to catch up to Maryland’s lead.

Penn State’s offense rallied in the second half, eventually recording 434 yards of total offense while the defense gave up 405 total yards to the Maryland offense.

The Nittany Lions’ defense was anchored by a 10-tackle performance from defensive end Jayson Oweh, who also turned in two tackles for loss.

Kicker Jake Pinegar was also unable to put points on the board, as he missed his only field goal opportunity from 49 yards out.

Here are the biggest storylines from the Nittany Lions’ game that dropped the program to 0-3 on the season.

Early aggressiveness doesn’t pay off

A week ago, Franklin was widely criticized for going for it on fourth down in his team’s first possession against Ohio State.

And once again, he delivered material to his critics.

Already down 7-0 early in the first quarter, Penn State went for it on fourth and three from Maryland’s 7-yard line in a chance to equalize.

Sean Clifford dropped back and threw an incomplete pass to freshman wideout Parker Washington, gifting the ball back to a Terrapins’ offense that would eventually score another first-quarter touchdown to go up 14-0.

The Nittany Lions have converted just two fourth down tries on six attempts in their three games of 2020.

Quarterbacks on opposite ends of spectrum

In this matchup, a quarterback in his third career start looked more experienced than the 15-start veteran opposite him.

Maryland sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw three touchdowns and completed 18 passes on 26 attempts for 282 yards as he served as the leader of the Terps’ offensive unit.

Sean Clifford, who had a tough first half, 27-for-57 for 340 yards and three touchdowns for a Penn State offense that couldn’t drive the length of the field consistently.

Clifford also added an early fumble in the second half to give Maryland its fifth touchdown of the evening and threw two late interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Clifford finished with a quarterback rating of 107.8, while Tagovailoa finished with a quarterback rating of 198.4.

Penn State didn’t elect to sub in a backup quarterback and stuck with Clifford for the full 60 minutes of play.

Running game struggles

With Clifford struggling in the passing game, the Nittany Lions’ backfield couldn’t get anything going on the ground to help its quarterback.

Penn State employed three different running backs, and none reached the 40-yard rushing mark.

Clifford himself also couldn’t make much happen with his legs, netting just 26 yards on 17 attempts.

The Nittany Lions lost their two leading rushers, Noah Cain and Journey Brown, and have now been without their services for two full games.

Freshmen rushers Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes combined for 10 carries and 32 yards.