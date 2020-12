Penn State’s final home game of 2020 will be a cold one.

The Nittany Lions’ game against Illinois, set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, will see temperatures in the low 30s and high 20s according to AccuWeather.

Although overcast conditions are expected all afternoon and evening, there is currently just a 5% chance of rain.

Wind gusts are projected to peak at six miles per hour.