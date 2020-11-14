For the fourth time this season, Penn State finished Saturday in the loss column.

The Nittany Lions fell 30-23 to previously winless Nebraska after putting together a late comeback attempt in the second half.

Here’s how our staff grades Penn State’s road loss to the Cornhuskers.

Offense: C | Andrew Porterfield

Without a point scored in the first quarter, Penn State’s offense was reeling.

Sean Clifford was struggling for much of his time in the pocket for the Nittany Lions, and James Franklin’s playmakers didn’t get much going until late in the affair.

Clifford finished just 5-for-8 with 37 passing yards and one interception — good for a passer rating of just 76.4.

But then the coaching staff made a change, putting in Will Levis for his first extended action of 2020.

Levis quickly got the ball rolling for Penn State, and he finished with 219 passing yards while also putting up 61 yards on the ground.

While a loss is a loss, the Nittany Lions showed promise with Levis on the field while losing by just one score.

If Penn State can consistently do what it did in the second half, it may be able to finish the regular season with a 4-4 record.

Defense C | Justin Morganstein

The Penn State defense was deserving of an F in the first half, as Nebraska and quarterback Luke McCaffrey got off to a hot start.

The Nittany Lions gave up an opening drive touchdown for the third straight game and continued to come up short in both the run and pass game as the half went on.

But after a forgettable first two quarters Brent Pry’s unit allowed Penn State an opportunity to come back, coming up with some key stops and getting a big interception from Brandon Smith late in the game.

Jayson Oweh continues to shine this season as well, with the redshirt sophomore tying the team lead in tackles and tackles for loss today.

But the young secondary will have to continue to make strides this season, as the group has been a weak spot and would be in even worse position without the services provided by breakout cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Special teams: D | Evan Patrick

Penn State lost the field position battle almost the entire game and that had a lot to do with questionable special teams play.

The Nittany Lions started inside their own 25-yard line after kickoffs on multiple occasions, in which they could have opted to take the touchback.

Jordan Stout had a kickoff go out of bounds that gave the Huskers solid field position on a drive in the first half — he also missed a 56-yard field goal attempt.

Stout’s only punt of the game was returned into Penn State territory after the gunners failed to make the necessary tackles.

Jake Pinegar was a bright spot for the special teams as he made all three of his field goal attempts.

Overall, the special teams play mostly hurt the team.

Coaching: D | Benjamin Ferree

Once again, Penn State’s coaching left a lot to be desired Saturday afternoon in Nebraska.

Throughout the game, especially in the red zone, Penn State had very questionable play calling, including running numerous fade routes, without it getting results.

Early in the second half, Penn State also decided to attempt a 56-yard field goal, while trailing by 21 points.

In this instance, you have to go for it on fourth down — a field goal does nothing.

Penn State once again started slow and trailed 27-6 at halftime, once again showing the team wasn’t prepared for the first two quarters of the game. That's on the coaching staff.

The Penn State coaching staff did make the right call on its timing to bench Sean Clifford. James Franklin gave the quarterback an opportunity to redeem himself from an early interception, but following a strip sack touchdown, it was clear Cliford’s day should be done.