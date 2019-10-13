For the third straight season, ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Happy Valley.

It was announced on Sunday that the show will once again take place on Penn State’s campus, ahead of the Nittany Lions White Out game against Michigan.

The show has travelled to State College for the White Out game the previous two seasons. It is unclear where the show will be hosted this year.

In 2017 and 2018, the show took place on the Old Main Lawn, but with the landmark Penn State building currently under construction, the show may be forced to find a new location this year.

The show has previously been held in front of the Bryce Jordan Center, with Beaver Stadium as the backdrop.

College GameDay first aired in 1987 and has been ESPN’s college football pre-game show ever since.

The show is famous for its predictions at the end of the show, where ESPN personality Lee Corso puts on mascot head of the team he is selecting to win.

Over the years, Corso has gotten very creative with his ‘headgear selection’ often generating strong reactions from the crowd watching the show.