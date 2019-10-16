When Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan in 2015, it was seen as a watershed moment for a program that had been trending in the wrong direction for the better part of a decade.

Over four years later, the results have not exactly reflected what was promised at the onset.

Harbaugh has been in many big games as a coach at Michigan, but he has not experienced any sort of consistent success in those games against elite opposition.

Harbaugh is in his fifth season at Michigan now, and the Wolverines have no Big Ten titles and or College Football Playoff appearances to show for it. He also has a 1-9 record against AP Top 10 teams and a 0-4 record against Ohio State.

As fans in Ann Arbor grow more restless with each week, here's a look at four notable Michigan losses in the Big Ten under Harbaugh.

2015 vs. No. 4 Michigan State

Michigan had won five of its first six games heading into this highly anticipated matchup against an in-state rival.

The Spartans were one of the best teams in the country and boasted an undefeated record of their own going into the game. This wave of momentum carried into the fourth quarter, as Michigan State outscored the Wolverines 13-3 in the final period to steal a victory in Ann Arbour.

The loss came in excruciating fashion for Michigan as the Spartans forced a fumble on a botched punt attempt, and Jalen Watts-Jackson ran it back 38 yards for a touchdown as the clock expired. To this day it remains one of the most surprising finishes in recent college football history.

Michigan would finish 10-3 that season, but this game was one of two losses to rivals that season for Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

2016 vs. No. 2 Ohio State

The 2016 season was primed to be a banner year for Michigan, and the Wolverines carried the No. 3 ranking into a highly-anticipated showdown with second-ranked Ohio State, with the winner advancing to the Big Ten championship game.

Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight was banged-up entering the game, but was able to play through it and was effective in his first game in the Horseshoe. In fact, the Wolverines held a three-point lead at the half, and in the fourth quarter, but an Ohio State tied the game on a 23-yard field with one second to play.

After a Michigan field goal opened the overtime period, a controversial fourth-down carry by Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett kept the Ohio State drive alive. Curtis Samuel would score on a 15-yard touchdown run on the very next play.

Harbaugh would later criticize the officiating after the game, but it wasn’t going to change the end result. He fell to 0-2 against the Buckeyes as Michigan’s head coach.

2017 vs. No. 2 Penn State

The last time the Wolverines entered Beaver Stadium, they were trending in a completely different direction than Penn State.

The Nittany Lions were riding high after their strong start to the season, while Michigan came in without any momentum following an overtime victory over Indiana.

After Penn State started quickly, the Wolverines responded with two quick touchdowns to cut the lead to one at the half.

The second half was far more one-sided, with Penn State scoring 28 straight points to hand Michigan its second loss of the year, derailing the Wolverines’ chances at a Big Ten title.

Harbaugh’s side would never recover, eventually falling in three consecutive games to end the year with an 8-5 record and a loss to South Carolina in the Outback Bowl.

2018 vs. No. 10 Ohio State

This game didn’t quite have the level of hype of the 2016 contest, but it was pretty close.

Michigan boasted the No. 4 ranking coming into the game and the Wolverines were riding a 10-game winning streak into Columbus, having rattled off wins over ranked Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State.

Once again, Michigan was one win over its arch-rival away from clinching a Big Ten East title, and a chance at the College Football Playoff.

And once again, the Wolverines came up short.

Michigan’s top-ranked defense was shredded by Dwayne Haskins and the Ohio State offense, falling 62-39 at the Horseshoe. Harbaugh would later express embarrassment after the game as his team was dominated from start-to-finish in its biggest game of the year.

The Wolverines were slight favorites heading into the game, but the result was still the same. Michigan was sent home with a 10-2 regular season record and an invite to the Peach Bowl, where the Wolverines would fall 41-15 to a motivated Florida team.