Just three days away from its second home game against Maryland, Penn State is ready to pick up its first win of the 2020 season.

James Franklin met with the media after the Nittany Lions’ practice on Thursday night before Penn State takes the field to snap its two-game losing streak.

Here are the highlights from Franklin’s availability.

Tough stretch for running backs

Heading into the season opener against Indiana, Penn State had already lost Journey Brown indefinitely and was forced to lean heavily on sophomore Noah Cain in the running game.

Until Cain went down in the first drive against the Hoosiers.

Now, the Nittany Lions are down to their third, fourth and fifth-string running backs and are looking to them to carry the load in the offensive backfield.

Among the running backs remaining are sophomore Devyn Ford, freshman Caziah Holmes and freshman Keyvone Lee.

And like that, one of the most highly anticipated groups of rushers in the nation has quickly turned into one of the most unknown.

“The running back room is a good example of how you can go from having what people considered one of the best running back rooms in the country to things changing real quick,” Franklin said. “That’s why recruiting and developing is always paramount.”

Ford led the running backs with eight carries for 36 yards against the Buckeyes.

Losing two of its playmakers at just one position in a short span, Penn State has also had to weather the loss of players at other positions like linebacker Micah Parsons — a stat that has been amplified by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think we ever had a veteran team, but we were talented and explosive,” Franklin said. “I had a bunch of guys coming back that have played significant roles.”

Special teams relying on analytics

Against Ohio State, many were left perplexed when Nittany Lions called fair catches on kickoffs instead of taking the ball out in hopes of getting it past the 25-yard line.

To Franklin and special teams coordinator Joe Lorig, though, the numbers never lie.

“We spent a lot of time this offseason studying analytics, and the analytics say that no one is really getting it back to the 25-yard line consistently,” Franklin said. “Unless you’re playing an opponent where they’re not kicking it deep and don’t have appropriate hang time, it doesn’t make sense to return it.”

Penn State returned just one kickoff on four kicks that were short of the end zone and not called touchbacks.

While Franklin directs his players to wave for a fair catch on most kickoffs, he does see room for change if his opponent is showing weakness on its kicks.

“If our opponent doesn’t care for the appropriate hang time or distance, then we’ll bring it out because we feel like we have a chance to make a big play,” Franklin said.

Freshmen wideouts impressing early

Right out of the gates, a couple of true freshmen have competed for starting jobs at the wide receiver position.

Both Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith were listed as starters on Penn State’s latest depth chart that was released this week.

Usually electing to allow true freshmen to get experience before throwing them into crucial scenarios in big games, a lack of depth at the wideout spot has allowed Franklin to experiment with the first-year players.

“They’ve done a good job and they’ve earned this opportunity, but there’s a lot of factors that go into it,” Franklin said. “Moving forward, we’re still pretty thin at that position.”

Although Washington and Lambert-Smith have only played eight quarters of college football, both have shown Franklin and the coaching staff they don’t take that inexperience onto the field.

“Parker was very obvious, he just had a very mature approach from the time he got here,” Franklin said. “KeAndre, I would say, had that as well.”

Washington caught all four passes he was targeted in the Nittany Lions’ loss to Ohio State, while Lambert-Smith picked up two receptions of his own.

