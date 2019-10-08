Chris Godwin

Godwin is quickly rising to the top of the NFL’s wide receiver ranks, as he leads the league in receiving touchdowns with six in just four games.

The former Penn State wideout is now third in the NFL in total yards and top ten in total receptions on the year. Godwin has even taken over as the No. 1 option in Tampa in place of Mike Evans.

The Buccaneers lost to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but Godwin had another big game despite the loss.

Jameis Winston targeted Godwin nine times, seven of which were hauled in for completions.

The third-year receiver totaled 125 yards, 98 more than the next leading receiver on the team.

Godwin brought in the only two receiving touchdowns on the day for Tampa Bay, one of which was on this connection as Winston stepped up in the pocket and found his receiver in stride.

Chris Godwin is making himself a household name 👀(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/KE3iqfldml — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 6, 2019

Allen Robinson

Whether it be on U.S. soil or across the pond in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Allen Robinson doesn’t care.

In the Bears’ matchup with the Raiders in Europe, Robinson tallied seven receptions for just under 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The former Penn State receiver did so without his starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky who was out with an injury, and instead Chase Daniel was the one throwing to Robinson.

Late in the third quarter Robinson ran a double move and went up over his defender for an impressive touchdown grab

Robinson led the game in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

The Bears lost to the Raiders despite Robinson’s solid performance.

Miles Sanders

The rookie running back totaled 64 yards on Sunday in the Eagles win over the Jets.

Jordan Howard was the preferred back in this one for Philadelphia, but Sanders continues to prove his value in the passing game as he was the team’s third-leading receiver with four receptions.

Sanders also returned one kickoff for 24 yards.

Saquon Barkley

Barkley remained on the sidelines for Sunday’s game against the Vikings with an ankle sprain.

The second-year running back was initially ruled out for six to eight weeks but it appears that he will likely return quicker than originally thought.

The Giants face the Patriots on Thursday night and head coach Pat Shurmur has said that it is ‘a possibility’ that Barkley plays in that game.