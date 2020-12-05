Penn State has now defeated Rutgers in 14-straight meetings as the Nittany Lions once again dominated the Scarlet Knights 23-7 Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions have now won two straight games after starting the year 0-5.

Here is how our staff graded Penn State’s performance against the Scarlet Knights.

Offense: B | Andrew Porterfield

It may not have been pretty at times, but Penn State’s offensive unit did exactly what it needed to do against Rutgers to pick up the program’s 900th win in team history.

Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca leaned heavily on the running game, with his offense rushing the ball 57 times compared to just 22 pass attempts.

True freshman Keyvone Lee carried the load with 17 rushes for 95 yards, while Devyn Ford and quarterback Will Levis both ran for 65 yards themselves.

Despite their successes on the ground, the Nittany Lions were just 4-for-15 on third down plays and 1-for-3 on fourth downs.

But its low conversion percentage didn’t end up plaguing Penn State too bad, and the blue-and-white held the ball for just over 36 minutes of game time.

There are certainly things to correct before next week’s home finale against Michigan State, but James Franklin has plenty to be happy about on the offensive side after his program began a 2-game win streak.

Defense: A | Evan Patrick

This was Penn State’s best defensive performance of the year.

The Nittany Lions gave up just 205 total yards and held Rutgers to a brutal third down conversion rate of 3-for-15.

Junior linebacker Jesse Luketa led the team in tackles with 10 and senior safety Jaquan Brisker was making an impact at all levels of the field to disrupt the Scarlet Knights.

The defense held strong in the second half when Penn State’s offense failed to score a single touchdown and gave the Rutgers offense consistent opportunities to get back into the game.

The Scarlet Knights only managed 83 rushing yards and that is the area in which the offense has had its most success this season — the Nittany Lions took that away.

The defensive line, linebackers and secondary all tackled more consistently and it led to more stops.

Overall, the defense was what won Penn State this game.

Special teams: A | Justin Morganstein

Penn State needed its special teams Saturday and wound up getting a solid performance from both its kickers.

Jordan Stout and Jake Pinegar went a combined 3-for-3 in field goal attempts, two of which were Penn State’s only source of scoring in the second half.

Plus, the unit was able to avoid some unnecessary mistakes that have come back to bite the Nittany Lions later in games this year.

Penn State even caught a break on special teams for once as a late roughing the punter penalty against Rutgers sealed the win for the Nittany Lions.

Jeff Lorig’s unit will need to continue to execute if Penn State plans on ending its season on a high note.

Coaching: B | Benjamin Ferree

Overall, this was the best coaching performance of the season by Penn State.

The Nittany Lions weren’t perfect and definitely had their fair share of issues, but the team was prepared to play and grinded out a win against Rutgers.

Penn State’s defense was lights out Saturday and came in with a great gameplan to slow down Noah Vedral and company.

On offense, Penn State stuck with what was working — running the ball.

Kirk Ciarrocca didn’t get too fancy and continued to go back to what was working, which allowed Penn State’s offense to gain some confidence.

One area that was questionable was the use of the Will Levis/Falcon package, as it was used heavily in this game and at times wasn’t always effective.

Overall though, Penn State grinded out a win against an inferior Rutgers team to pick up its second win of the year.