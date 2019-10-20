Another ranked win, another week of moving up in the poll.

Penn State moved up one spot to No. 6 in the AP poll, thanks in large part to Wisconsin's loss to Illinois on Saturday

Six Big Ten teams remain ranked in the poll with Ohio State (3), Penn State (6), Wisconsin (13), Minnesota (17), Michigan (19) and Iowa (20).

Here is the entire top-25

1. Alabama

2. LSU

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Oklahoma

6. Penn State

7. Florida

8. Notre Dame

9. Auburn

10. Georgia

11. Oregon

12. Utah

13. Wisconsin

14. Baylor

15. Texas

16. SMU

17. Minnesota

18. Cincinnati

19. Michigan

20. Iowa

21. Appalachian State

22. Boise State

23. Iowa State

24. Arizona State

25. Wake Forest