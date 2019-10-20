Another ranked win, another week of moving up in the poll.
Penn State moved up one spot to No. 6 in the AP poll, thanks in large part to Wisconsin's loss to Illinois on Saturday
Six Big Ten teams remain ranked in the poll with Ohio State (3), Penn State (6), Wisconsin (13), Minnesota (17), Michigan (19) and Iowa (20).
Here is the entire top-25
1. Alabama
2. LSU
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. Penn State
7. Florida
8. Notre Dame
9. Auburn
10. Georgia
11. Oregon
12. Utah
13. Wisconsin
14. Baylor
15. Texas
16. SMU
17. Minnesota
18. Cincinnati
19. Michigan
20. Iowa
21. Appalachian State
22. Boise State
23. Iowa State
24. Arizona State
25. Wake Forest