Penn State is once again in the running for one of the top defensive line recruits in the country.

Monkell Goodwine, a defensive end from Fort Washington, MD, had Penn State on a list of his top 5 schools which he released on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Maryland, Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU were the other four schools on the list.

Goodwine is a four-star prospect, the ninth best defensive end in the country and fifth best player in Maryland in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports.

Penn State has already landed four commitments in the 2021 class, most recently Jaylen Reed, who committed on Thursday evening.