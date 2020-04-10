Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class is beginning to shape up nicely for James Franklin and company.

4-star athlete Zakee Wheatley committed to the Nittany Lions on Friday, becoming the fourth recruit to commit to Penn State in past two days.

4-star Kalen King and 3-star Kobe King committed earlier Friday, while 4-star safety Jaylen Reed committed on Thursday.

Wheatley is the 15th ranked player in Maryland and the 21st ranked athlete in the nation, posting a .8990 247Sports composite rating.

The Severn, Maryland native chose Penn State over Maryland, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, among others.

Offensive recruiting coordinator Tyler Bowen is Wheatley’s lead recruiter and Wheatley last visited Penn State during an unofficial visit on Dec. 8, 2019.

The Nittany Lions now have seven commits in the class of 2021, four of them being 4-stars.