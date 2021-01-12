After a forgettable season in many respects, Penn State is already drawing preseason attention in 2021.

In ESPN’s 2021 Way-Too-Early college football top 25, the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 22 after going 4-5 during the 2020 season.

ESPN projects Penn State will return eight starters on offense and six on defense from last year’s team.

Among the returners are All-Big Ten receiver Jahan Dotson and safety Jaquan Brisker, who both announced they are returning to campus next fall.

Penn State opens the 2021 season on the road against Wisconsin.

