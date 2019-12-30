ARLINGTON, Texas — Looking back on the 2019 season for Penn State, it was a year of overachievement, as many expected this year to be a rocky transition period.

“I think when you go all the way back before the season started, nobody was really talking about Penn State,” James Franklin said. “Even within our own conference, those other teams were getting most of the publicity.”

Well, the Nittany Lions did enough to get some recognition when it was all said and done with an 11 win season that saw them finish as the Big Ten’s third-highest ranked team and Cotton Bowl champions.

Looking ahead to next season, the Nittany Lions will have some similar preseason question marks, specifically surrounding the passing game and secondary, but their win against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl was largely a result of big time performances from players who will be sticking around for the 2020 campaign and that should excite Penn State fans.

“Laying the foundation with two young players who are going to be returning next year, we think of laying the foundation for our future,” Franklin said. “This is a young football team.”

The two players Franklin was referring to were running back Journey Brown and linebacker Micah Parsons, who were neck and neck for the game’s MVP award after incredible individual performances.

Brown returns to an offense next season that could be without two of its starting wide receivers that it began the season with — Justin Shorter, who entered the transfer portal, and KJ Hamler, who could be NFL-bound.

Parsons will return to lead a defense that is losing six starters, two from each level of the field.

Penn State’s depth this season, most notably on defense, was solid and quality players will be filling the voids. But the two areas where the Nittany Lions were most susceptible this year were in the passing game offensively and the secondary defensively, and it really showed against Memphis.

Penn State’s inability to move the ball through the air as well as its inability to stop the Tigers’ passing attack were what kept the game so close throughout.

Neither of those areas are going to be better in terms of personnel next season with the likely departures in the receiving corps as well as John Reid and Garrett Taylor’s absences. But the matchup against Memphis showed that the Nittany Lions can still find a way to get the job done even when some parts of the team are underperforming.

Moving forward, Penn State is going to have to win games the way they did in Arlington on Saturday, and they’ll have the guys to do it.

The Nittany Lions’ most impactful players from their bowl victory are all set to be playing in Happy Valley come next fall.

Sean Clifford finished with just 133 passing yards while the defense gave up 454 yards to Memphis quarterback Brady White.

But it was Parsons’ game-changing play on defense that led to the Nittany Lions’ lone defensive touchdown, and Brown’s 200-yard rushing performance that propelled Penn State to victory.

Both of the underclassmen will be vital to the success of the Nittany Lions come next season as arguably the most talented of the players on their side of the ball.

Not every game is going to be a shootout like it was in the Cotton Bowl, but leaning on the ground game with the loaded backfield that makes up the LawnBoyz and constantly stopping the run are going to be the Nittany Lions’ strengths in 2020.