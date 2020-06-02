Lamont Wade was faced with the toughest decision of his life.

After a disappointing 2018 season, Wade entered the transfer portal in January of 2019, shocking many of his teammates.

He changed his mind two weeks later, announcing that he would be staying at Penn State.

“I basically just did some soul searching,” Wade said to reporters last Tuesday. “Dig deep, because like I said, whenever problems occur, the first thing I did, the first thing a lot of people do is point fingers.

“I had to take a step back and look into myself and realize what do I really want out of this?”

Following an honorable mention All-Big Ten season in 2019, Wade knows he made the right choice to stay in Happy Valley and is now one of the leaders on the team heading into his senior year.

“Whenever I took a step back, I realized staying was honestly the best decision for me,” Wade said. “I feel like me making a hard decision is going to pay off because I haven't even scratched the surface of what I can do.”

Wade started all 13 games last season for Penn State, totaling 67 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and breaking up five passes.

All of these are career-best numbers for the safety, but Wade's growth off the field has been more impressive to the Penn State coaching staff.

“Lamont has grown tremendously from the time he walked in as a freshman, playing right away,” cornerbacks coach Terry Smith told reporters in April. “His maturity is at a different level. His leadership is at a different level.”

According to Smith, the reason his growth has been so impressive is because Wade has developed a better view of himself.

“His growth has been tremendous in the sense that he now knows exactly who he is, his strengths and weaknesses, what he needs to work on and develop,” Smith said. “He’s become a really good football player for us. He had a great season for us last year.

“We are just looking forward to his senior year and him just exploding and doing great things for us.”

And for Wade to continue to grow and develop into a star at Penn State, he knows what he has to do.

“I can't be complacent. I think that's the number one thing that is on top of my list right now — never get comfortable because you can't grow as much as you can whenever you're in your comfort zone,” Wade said. “I have to keep the same mindset from day one in 2017 when I first came in.”

But ultimately, Wade isn’t the same person he was when he arrived at Penn State from Clairton, Pennsylvania, in 2017.

He is now a leader for the entire team. The player who almost left the program just over a year ago may be selected as a captain in 2020, according to Smith.

“He is truly the leader of the entire secondary,” Smith said. “We meet separately [with] corners and safeties, but when we come together he is the leader of the group, and Lamont is probably going to be a captain of the team.

“He is the voice of our defense.”

But according to Wade, for a while, he didn’t want that role of being the voice of the defense.

“I didn't want to embrace it at first. I kind of just shied away from it,” Wade said. “Natural born leaders that are very essential, they have to have a mind of their own — a mind that is able to reason and is able to see perspective because everybody is kind of full of themselves and a lot of people can't see outside of themselves.”

Wade didn’t feel like he had this skill, and it was something he struggled with —but he has since figured it out.

“Whenever you can take yourself outside of yourself and put yourself in somebody else’s shoes to see their perspective, I feel like when you’re a leader of a number of people, that’s one of the most important things,” Wade said. “It’s something that I struggled with at first, but over the years, it’s been so easy for me to dig into that type of stuff and get the perspective from others and to be able to hear it from others.”

And this is something that isn’t lost on his teammates.

“I think he's a high energy guy,” cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. “He brings a lot of energy to the secondary but also the whole team.

“He's focused as well, so I think he brings passion and energy.”

But now as Wade is stepping into this new role for Penn State, the coronavirus pandemic has brought with it some unprecedented challenges to being a leader, as Penn State football has been completely remote since the start of March.

This test to leadership, however, is one that Wade is prepared to pass.

“It's completely different right now,” Wade said. “I feel like leadership is really being tested and it's showing who the real leaders are. So it's just throwing things around in different scenarios.

“It is trying to define the true leaders, the true people who can really bring the team together.”

