For the second time this offseason, former Penn State cornerback Trevor Williams has been released by the Eagles.

🏈Free-agent. WR Chester Rogers is visiting the Packers.🏈Eagles have released veteran cornerback Trevor Williams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2020

Now with less than a week to go until the season begins, Williams will be in search of a team that will take him as part of the final 53 man roster.

Williams played four seasons at Penn State before entering the league with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

The former Nittany Lion has 110 total tackles and three interceptions in his 39 career games played.

