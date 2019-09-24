Penn State’s defense has been praised constantly throughout the spring, summer and through the first three weeks of the season.

But now, in for their first real test of the season, it's time for them to show why.

New Maryland head coach Michael Locksley has done wonders with the Terrapins offense so far this season and is a big reason why Friday night’s game is generating a lot of buzz.

Locksley has seamlessly translated the success he had as the offensive coordinator at Alabama the past two seasons.

Maryland’s offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery has also been a big reason that the Terps rank fifth in the FBS with their 53 points per game. The Terps have already scored 22 offensive touchdowns in three games.

In its first two contests — wins over Howard and Syracuse — Maryland averaged 71 points which was first in the nation after the first two weeks.

Maryland’s offense had 623 yards against Howard in its opening game and the next week produced 650 yards of offense against then-ranked Syracuse.

And a big part of the Terps success is in their rushing attack.

Maryland leads the Big Ten in rushing offense averaging a whopping 277.3 yards per game and have averaged six-yards per carry.

Anthony McFarland Jr. has led this attack with 225 yards and five touchdowns through the first three games.

Javon Leake has also been explosive in the Maryland backfield, averaging 10.4 yards per carry on his 18 attempts. Jake Funk also averages over 10-yards per carry, but the running back will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

The Maryland rushing attack can pound the ball and grind out victories that way, but it excels in explosive plays. Four Maryland players have had runs for over 30-yards so far this season.

While Maryland will look to attack Penn State on the ground first, its passing attack led by Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson has been just as good.

Jackson had a lot of question marks and a tough time while at Virginia Tech including a season ending leg injury in 2018, but it looks like the move to Maryland was all the quarterback needed.

He has completed 51 of his 100 passing attempts for 724 yards. He has already thrown eight touchdown passes and has two interceptions to his name.

So far, Jackson has shown three Maryland receivers to be his favorite targets.

Dontay Demus Jr. has nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland’s tight end, also has nine receptions this season.

Darryl Jones has also shown some firepower in his seven receptions this season which have averaged 19.71 yards per catch.

Maryland is dangerous and has athletes than can hurt opposing teams all over the field.

But then its offensive power was nowhere to be found in the Terps week three loss to Temple.

The Owls held Maryland to only 340 yards and caused havoc throughout the game.

So how did Temple do it and should a similar game plan in effect for the Nittany Lions?

The main way the Owls attacked Maryland is through its offensive line. The unit is the weakest on the offensive side of the ball for Maryland and Temple exploited it.

The Owls disguised blitzes and didn’t allow Jackson time to sit in the pocket and throw the ball to the explosive skill position players around him.

Temple also did a good job disguising coverages, which forced some mistakes from Jackson and made him play the worst game of his college career.

If Penn State’s pass rush is finally going to find its footing and play at the level it is expected to play at, this Friday would be a great time to do that.

Maryland has firepower across the board on the offensive side of the ball that Penn State has yet to see this season and it’s time for the Nittany Lions defense to show why its been talked about as one of the best defenses of the country.