As a punter, Blake Gillikin doesn't see the field nearly as much as his other teammates.

When he does take the field, he impresses more often than not.

But because he plays at one of the most iconic venues in college football at one of the biggest universities nationwide, he has a platform — and it's one he feels obligated to use.

"I think that’s the really unique thing about being a college football player is you affect change on a platform and people who don’t use that platform are kind of wasting the time they’re given,” Gillikin said at Big Ten Media Days in July.

Maybe it's his willingness to use that platform or maybe it's his success as a punter, but in his three-plus years at Penn State, Gillikin has already endeared himself with the Nittany Lion faithful as one of the team’s most beloved players.

He is arguably the school’s most accomplished punter and one of the program's best special teams players of all-time.

But his success doesn’t stop when he steps off the field. In six full semesters thus far, Gillikin has never failed to post a 4.0 grade point average.

As a freshman he received the President’s Freshman Award recognizing students for academic excellence, and in 2018 he was the first punter in school history to be named an Academic All-American.

The senior ranks No. 1 in career punting average in Penn State history with 43.17 yards per punt, he’s the only player in program history with six punts of 65 yards or more and the only player with three 70-plus yard punts in their career — and he did it in a single season.

What Gillikin has accomplished on the field in his collegiate career is stuff for the record books, but his achievements away from football are even more impressive and telling of his character.

This summer, Gillikin was named a nominee for the AllState AFCA Good Works Team for players who stood out for their leadership in local communities and overall commitment to giving back.

“It’s a tremendous honor, there’s so much more than playing football and going to school, and being on this stage you can affect change in so many different ways,” Gillikin said. “We’ll go out in the community and we’ll visit children's hospitals up in Pennsylvania, we’ll go to schools and read to kids and answer questions, kind of give them our perspective."

Gillikin has proven to be a smart, thoughtful and hard working individual — a hard balance to achieve while being an Academic All-American and Division I athlete.

The senior captain also has massive aspirations for when his time playing football comes to a close.

“He wants to be a doctor, he’s got a 4.0, he’s done extremely well and this summer he was able to shadow a doctor,” James Franklin said. “He was describing some of the things he sat in on, with saws and things like that — I don’t know if would want to do but it’s a great experience for him.”

Gillikin is on track to go to medical school and this summer he spent as much, if not more, time in a professional setting as compared to on the football field.

“I had an internship class this summer where I needed to accumulate 270 hours of internship experience, which is a pretty good amount, it’s about 30 hours per week,” Gillikin said. “So I spent half my time at a physical therapy clinic, and half my time shadowing our orthopedic surgeon at our team orthopedic at the hospital…. I’m just really trying to get more experience in the healthcare field and figure out what I really like and where I want my career to go.”

Franklin and the Penn State football staff pride themselves on molding well-rounded individuals on and off the field — and Gillikin is a perfect example of the program’s emphasis on finding passions outside of football.

Regardless of how talented or successful of a player is, a football career isn’t something that will last forever.

“I think that’s a huge part of our responsibility and our job as coaches is to help these guys as early in their career as possible to [figure out] what they’re gonna do in life after football,” Franklin said. “For Blake it was pretty obvious, very early on what he wanted to do.”

***

In the town of Smyrna, Georgia, Blake Gillikin grew up with his twin brother Tyler, and Blake’s love for special teams was both infectious and admittedly born out of necessity.

“We grew up playing everything together,” Tyler Gillikin told the Daily Collegian. “The only reason I really got into snapping was because he was a punter — it was either I go out and shag for him or I could actually work on something.”

The work that the two put in to punting while growing didn’t just pay off for Blake in the end.

Tyler also ended up playing Big Ten football and is currently the long snapper at Northwestern.

He said the competitive nature between him and his brother was mutually beneficial and a big reason for each of their success in their football careers as well as in the classroom.

“Kinesiology is a great major for him [Blake] because it’s really all about the movement of the body and it’s something that’s really interesting,” Tyler said. “I think he’s done a great job of looking to see if that’s exactly what he wants to do and I think he’s pretty much found that that’s the path he really wants to take… He’s always been interested in medicine and he does want to go to med school, and I guess I’ll meet him there.”

The junior long snapper studies microbiology at Northwestern and is similarly talented in school, receiving Academic All-Big Ten honors each of the last two years.

Tyler has been keeping tabs on his brother’s senior season at Penn State whenever he can and was especially proud of what Blake was able to do last Saturday against Iowa.

In that game, arguably his best of the season, Gillikin landed five of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line, one of which was at the four yard line, and another inside the 10.

He was crucial in the field position battle that led to the Nittany Lions’ first win against a ranked opponent on the road under Franklin.

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the punter.

Last season Gillikin wasn’t happy with his performance and a lot of that was due to his inhibited preparation leading up to the first week.

“Last season was probably my most inconsistent,” Blake said. “I didn’t really get the preparation I wanted going into the season due to a couple different injuries.”

This year, Gillikin set the bar pretty high for himself, wanting to bounce back and prove that he can be at the top of his game once again.

“I want to be one of the best punters in the country, if not the best. I think that starts with consistency, any kid can hit a big ball, but it's all about guys who can repeat it, do it over and over again” Blake said. “I’m really honing in my process and making sure I can repeat it every single time.”

And so far this year the hard work has paid off as the senior is having another quality year as Penn State’s punter.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise though, with everything Gillikin does and how hard he’s worked on his path to Happy Valley, of course he’s back to crushing punts and pinning opponents deep inside their own territory.

He’s been like this as long as his brother can remember.

“Even as far back as freshman year of high school, if we were watching TV he would go over and do drops on the living room floor, and there were marks all over the wall from him tapping the ball and trying to make a spiral,” Tyler said. “My parents have always said that they were going to paint over them, but they’re still there.”