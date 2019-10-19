Penn State took the field on Saturday night to the fourth-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history and the Nittany Lions used the energy to get off to a quick start.

The Nittany Lions built a commanding 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter, but from there had its struggles.

Michigan was able to counter the third Penn State touchdown with one of its own to make it a two-score game at the half.

Penn State’s offense stumbled in the third quarter, failing to put up any points, and Michigan was able to make it a one-score game.

But Penn State was able to respond with a huge touchdown reception by KJ Hamler.

The Wolverines wouldn’t lay down quietly however as they once again responded with a touchdown of their own.

With the Penn State offense still struggling and moving backwards, Michigan capitalized on the momentum and moved down the field late in the fourth quarter and had an opportunity to tie the game on a fourth and goal, but a dropped pass in the end zone led to a turnover on downs.

From there the Nittany Lions were able to grind out the clock and escape Beaver Stadium with a 28-21 win.

Have a day, Sean Clifford

Clifford didn’t have the best number of his young career as the starting Penn State quarterback, but when his team needed him most, he showed up.

All season, Penn State’s deep ball had its problems.

The timing was either off or the throw by Clifford was slightly off and it resulted in the Nittany Lions being unable to stretch the field.

But on Saturday night, Clifford’s deep ball was on.

The quarterback hit Hamler two seperate times for deep touchdown passes and hit Pat Freiermuth for the first touchdown of the game.

Clifford also added a rushing touchdown to give him four total touchdowns on the game.

The quarterback finished 14-for-25 for 182 yards with the three passing touchdowns.

A lack of LawnBoyz

Penn State’s running back room has generated a lot of discussion this season as it has four talented, starting caliber players that rotate time, but on Saturday night, they were all absent until the final drive.

The running backs combined for 13 carries on Saturday night.

Journey Brown had the most carries of the group with four.

Noah Cain, who sparked the Penn State offense on multiple occasions this season, only received five carries.

Ricky Slade had the most yards out of the backs with 48 but a majority of that game on a 44 yard run.

Ultimately, the Penn State running game was able to close out the victory, but the lack of touches is a concern for Penn State moving forward.

Third quarter struggles

Penn State started the game fast, but once again, couldn’t carry its first half momentum into the third quarter.

The Nittany Lions offense only produced 16 yards in the quarter which broke down to 1.3 yards per play.

Sean Clifford was also 0-for-4 passing in the third quarter.

Third quarters have been a problem for the Nittany Lion offense all season, as now in their first four Big Ten games, they only have 10 points in third quarters.

In the past, the Nittany Lion defense bailed them out in these situations, but Michigan was able to grind the ball down the field and convert with a touchdown.

Michigan’s offense gained 114 yards in the third quarter and averaged 5.7 yards per play.