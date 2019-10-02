Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium this week for its first home Big Ten game of the season.

The Nittany Lions are set to take on Purdue at noon on Saturday for their annual homecoming game.

James Franklin addressed the media following Penn State’s Wednesday practice.

The more KJ, the better

James Franklin reiterated on Wednesday that Penn State needs to continue to get the ball to its most dynamic playmaker KJ Hamler.

The Nittany Lions did this against Maryland and Hamler finished the game with 108 receiving yards.

Franklin even said that if Hamler had 30 receptions in a game it wouldn’t be too many, although it will never be possible to get the receiver the ball that many times.

“Honestly with your offense there is going to be games where Jahan Dotson catches 12 balls and KJ catches five,” Franklin said. “There is going to be games where KJ catches 15 balls and Dotson catches four. Although we have a plan to get guys the ball at the end of the day its dictated on what the defense is going to run,” Franklin continued. “So you make a call but it’s not like you can just force the ball. You’ve got to go where the coverage and read takes you.”

Hamler’s six receptions against Maryland were the most he’s had in a game this season.

Penn State’s offense is at a point where it has many playmakers, many weapons that they can use to hurt opposition defenses.

“I think obviously the more our playmakers can touch the ball, the better,” Franklin said. “The great thing for us is that we have a bunch of those guys.

A lopsided victory

Penn State’s rout over Maryland allowed Franklin to have many players that normally wouldn’t get the chance to in a Big Ten game.

Franklin joked that it would be nice for the points to carry over to this week, but he said the real value in the lopsided victory comes in the playing time.

“Where it does matter is getting other guys reps and experience,” Franklin said. “I think this year more than other years the guys that are going in, the backups, are more ready to play, playing with more confidence. We’ve played shutout football before but when we put the two’s, the three's and the four’s in the game like we did Saturday, people would score on them.”

Franklin also mentioned that there is value in defeating a team by a large margin as it makes a statement to people across the country who are only looking at scores.

Penn State could have another opportunity this weekend to play some of its backup players as the Nittany Lions are currently favored by 28 points over Purdue.

A different footwear choice

Penn State is giving up its basic blues and black shoes this week.

The Nittany Lions will once again be wearing their ‘generation of greatness’ uniforms when they take the field on Saturday and according to Franklin, the players absolutely love them.

“It’s really come at a good for us. It’s just kind of a change of pace. It’s just something new and fresh,” Franklin said. “We do these alternate uniforms and I think here in this community it's a big deal. Nationally, people turn on the TV and our like ‘you guys did nothing, what is the alternate uniform?’”

The changes to the uniforms include adding numbers to the helmets, a gray facemask, a blue stripe on the pants and adding the white stripes back to the sleeves and collars.

But according to Franklin and the Penn State team, the white cleats are causing the biggest buzz.

“The white shoes they think are the greatest thing ever,” Franklin said. “Remember when you were eight years old and your mom would buy you a new pair of shoes and you thought you were faster in the new shoes running up and down the aisle. That’s how our guys are.”