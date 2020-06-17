Penn State players and coaches may have a renovated headquarters soon.

Penn State has proposed renovations and additions to the Lasch Football Building to the State College Borough Planning Commission, which includes a new quarterback position room titled the “Quarterback Lab.”

The renovations include a 14,000 square foot building expansion and improvements to the sports performance and weight room.

The “Quarterback Lab” is planned to take up 1,100 square feet of the expansion.

The plan is still in preliminary stages and will be discussed in the planning commission’s meeting on Thursday.

The full plan and meeting agenda can be found here.