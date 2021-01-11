Penn State’s defense received some huge news Monday afternoon.

Senior safety Jaquan Brisker announced he will be returning to Happy Valley for a final season next fall and will not declare for the NFL draft.

Brisker led all defensive backs in tackles for the Nittany Lions this season with 57 while recording one interception as well.

The Pittsburgh native was a Pro Football Focus first team All-American and was an intriguing prospect for his play inside the box.

But Brisker will instead return to Brent Pry’s unit in 2021 for one last season at Penn State.

