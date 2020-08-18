Three Penn State football players face drug charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to an affidavit filed by Penn State Police on Monday.

On Aug. 2, Penn State Police officers allegedly found marijuana and LSD in the on-campus apartment of sophomore running back Devyn Ford and redshirt freshmen offensive linemen Saleem Wormley and Caedan Wallace.

Police reported that marijuana was "all over the floor" of a room in the apartment. Police also reportedly found a silver metal grinder containing marijuana and two LSD tabs in a clear plastic bag in Ford’s room.

Wallace allegedly was in possession of a “glass pipe stem containing THC residue" and Wormley was allegedly found to have marijuana “in a clear plastic bag,” according to the affidavit.

Ford faces three misdemeanor charges for possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Wormley faces two misdemeanor charges for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wallace faces one misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The players' preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 30.

