Ahead of the 2020 season, the wide receiver position was one of the biggest question marks Penn State had.

Eight weeks later, the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps might be the best position group on the team.

“Coming into the season and going as far back as last year when Coach Ciarrocca was named our OC, that’s always difficult and it’s always new for receivers to learn an offense and know how to run the routes in the system,” quarterback Will Levis said. “So it kind of was a question mark for us but we never had a doubt that we didn’t have the guys that could step up and make the plays for us.”

Junior wideout Jahan Dotson and true freshman receiver Parker Washington were arguably the two best players on the field in Penn State’s 39-24 win over Michigan State Saturday.

Washington caught two touchdown passes and recorded 95 yards while Dotson had eight catches for 108 yards plus an electric 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.

The two combined for more targets (18) than the rest of the team combined.

All season long, they have been the two most dangerous playmakers in the passing game for the Nittany Lions, especially after tight end Pat Freiermuth underwent season-ending surgery.

“We live by the rule ‘any means’ and that’s how it is,” Dotson said. “When the ball is in the air you go and get it by any means necessary.”

That mentality was needed in the second half of the game as Penn State trailed by double-digits and it looked like the defense wasn’t going to be able to consistently stop the Spartans’ offense.

The first drive of the second half consisted of a relentless passing attack that saw Dotson catch three passes before quarterback Sean Clifford connected with Washington for a touchdown — Dotson then hauled in the 2-point conversion attempt.

On the next scoring drive Dotson and Washington combined for over 60 yards, as they looked like the two most dominant players on the field.

The next Penn State touchdown came on a 49-yard reception by Washington, in which he was wide open on a fake screen concept.

The true freshman has been making plays like that all year and it’s showing up in the stat sheet.

He has the most receiving yards among freshmen in the Big Ten this season, and he has the most receiving yards as a true freshman for Penn State since Deon Butler’s 2005 season.

If Washington keeps up his pace, he could be an all-time caliber receiver in this program just like Butler, who finished third all-time in receiving yards.

“Honestly, just watching him in practice each day just growing and growing as a player, understanding defenses, just making plays,” Dotson said.

He stuttered for a moment to find the right words, and then a smile lit up on his face.

“It’s so cool to watch just because you know you were in those shoes one day,” Dotson said. “And now he’s growing up and becoming a veteran in the program.”

Some players saw this potential in Washington earlier than others, like senior safety Lamont Wade.

“I want this noted,” Wade said. “In the summer, when Parker [Washington] came I looked at him, I looked at his calf muscles and I said ‘that boy is nice’, and the older DB’s were like ‘nah, we’re in shorts right now blah blah blah’ and I’m like, ‘I’m trying to tell you this kid is nice, I see the calf muscles, no slot receiver has calf muscles like that.’”

The Nittany Lions put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter when Dotson returned a punt for an 81-yard touchdown.

That capped off a 29-point second half for Penn State and what looked like a possibly disappointing Senior Day was fully turned around.

“The punter actually outkicked the coverage so I knew I had a little bit of space to just get loose,” Dotson said. “One rule we live by is never let the first guy catch you, so I knew I had to make the first guy miss.”

Dotson exploded through the coverage and showed speed that his teammates often joke about him not having.

“My teammates always joke around with me saying that I’m not fast or it doesn't look like I’m really running,” Dotson said. “On that punt return, I had to show them a little bit that I’ve got a little kick in me, a little speed in me."

After the score, Dotson celebrated with his teammates and coaches and got a lift from Journey Brown.

“The whole team mobbed me, Journey [Brown] was picking me up, carrying me all the way to the bench,” Dotson said. “It was a very cool moment for me.”

Dotson’s season has been filled with cool moments.

He has had the best individual season of any player on the team and is by far one of the most improved players from a season ago.

“Jahan, he’s always impressive,” Wade said. “I’ve been trying to get him to use that dead leg more, he used that dead leg on the punt return, it was beautiful.”

The junior receiver now has four, 100-yard games and another game with 94 yards. Before this year he had one career 100-yard game and it came against Buffalo.

He leads the Big Ten in receiving yards with 695 and has consistently made highlight reel plays.

“I have trust in Jahan every time the ball is in the air that he’s going to make a play on it,” quarterback Sean Clifford said. “I’m just happy with how he keeps progressing, he’s a hell of a player and I have all the trust in the world in him.”

His consistency and ability to make plays for this Penn State team has put him in a position to be a solid prospect at the next level, even though he says he hasn’t thought about his future with the program.

If Dotson comes back for another year, the Nittany Lions all of a sudden have one of the more intriguing receiving classes in the conference.

The future is bright at a position group that was seen as potentially unreliable before the year began.

“It’s been great to see the flashes that we’ve seen from our receivers throughout this season,” Levis said. “It just goes to show how dangerous we’re going to be in the future.”

