Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Was there really any doubt?

When Marcus Allen went up to block the kick attempt from Tyler Durbin, and when Grant Haley fell into the end zone, it was clear that moment would live on in Penn State lure for many years to come.

With 4:27 to go in the game, Beaver Stadium erupted as the Nittany Lions took the lead against the No. 2 team in the country.

But there were many moments leading up to its conclusion that make it an overall special game.

It’s hard to imagine the comeback without Chris Godwin’s touchdown late in the first half.

Then Ohio State pulled away. But without the effort of Blake Gillikin diving into the end zone to force a safety instead of a touchdown, the outcome could have been different.

Trace McSorley then did it himself to make it a one-score game, which led to a field goal, and then the block.

Penn State’s defense shut the door at the end, leading to the season-changing upset.

What followed was a near unstoppable run, culminating in a Big Ten Championship and a Rose Bowl berth.

But it’s clear as fans saw Haley dive into the endzone, and when they themselves jumped over the barricades and spilled onto the field, they know they witnessed a special moment, the best of the decade.

