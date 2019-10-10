'Those are the moments you live for': Reliving Penn State's classic 2017 win at Iowa with Trace McSorley, Juwan Johnson and others

Everything came down to one play.

Trailing Iowa by four and needing a touchdown to win, No. 4 Penn State faced a fourth-and-goal at the 7-yard line with just four seconds remaining.

With a sea of 70,000 fans dressed in black and yellow filling the air with as much noise as it would hold, Trace McSorley took the snap and dropped back to the 17-yard line before uncorking a pass off his back foot toward the end zone.

As the ball floated between multiple defenders and into the waiting arms of Juwan Johnson, memories of painful nights for the Nittany Lions on that very same field were suddenly expelled from the minds of thousands of Penn State fans in a little over four seconds.

But how did we arrive at this point? How was this dramatic finish possible?

***

The Hawkeyes were 3-0 coming into the game and boasted a stout defense led by linebacker Josey Jewell and defensive back Amani Hooker.

But part of what makes them such a formidable foe was their considerable home field advantage, and the Nittany Lions entered Kinnick Stadium knowing they were in for a dogfight.

“We knew it was going to be a tough environment, and a difficult game for us,” McSorley told The Daily Collegian. “Iowa is always a tough team, but especially when it’s at home. I knew that going into a stadium like that was going to be a tough task for us as an offense, especially in terms of communication.”

Kinnick Stadium was — and still is — a daunting place to play for any team, but especially for highly-ranked opponents.

History was not on the Nittany Lions’ side heading into this anticipated matchup, as Iowa was 4-1 against AP Top-5 opponents in Kinnick Stadium in the previous nine years.

This trend actually started in 2008 against Penn State, when an unranked Hawkeyes team beat then-No. 3 Penn State on kicker Daniel Murray’s walk-off field goal. The game-winning field goal capped an Iowa comeback in a game that Penn State led 23-14 with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

In fact, without “Kinnick Voodoo”, Penn State would likely not have qualified for the 2016 Big Ten Championship.

In a shocking result that enabled the Nittany Lions to capture a Big Ten East division crown, then-No. 3 Michigan was knocked off by unranked Iowa 14-13, with kicker Keith Duncan’s game-winning field goal sealing one of the biggest upsets of the 2016 season.

“What makes [Kinnick Stadium] so tough to deal with is how loud and hostile it is,” James Franklin said. “The crowd is right on top of you, and it can be uncomfortable. They feed off the energy of their crowd.”

Penn State had won three consecutive games against Iowa entering the 2017 season, but most of the team was unprepared for the hostile environment they were about to enter.

“It was my first time playing in that stadium, and it actually caught me by surprise,” former safety Nick Scott told the Collegian. “I really didn’t understand how intense those fans were, but I quickly learned why it’s one of the most special environments in the country.”

Following a surprise season that ended with a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl berth, it became apparent that Penn State’s success that year would be decided in large part by its matchups with Michigan and Ohio State, two teams that the Nittany Lions were in direct competition with for a Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

However, Penn State’s 2017 campaign — one that started out with three blowout wins — was almost derailed before the Nittany Lions could even dream about the postseason.

On that midwestern Saturday night in September, all of the ingredients were present for an upset.

***

Sept. 23 was a relatively quiet evening on the college football calendar. This meant that for a few hours, Penn State and Iowa were at the center of the football world.

For those that were previously unfamiliar with Saquon Barkley, this early-season Big Ten clash was the perfect time to get acquainted with the Heisman Trophy hopeful.

Barkley put on a show under the lights.

“I felt like every single time he touched the ball, something crazy was about to happen,” former cornerback Grant Haley told the Collegian. “We all knew what he was capable of, but that game was something special.”

Iowa’s defense was causing problems for the Nittany Lions, disrupting McSorley's rhythm with blitzes and consistent pressure. From the onset, it felt like one of those games where a team gives the ball to its best playmaker and lets him go to work.

Penn State turned to Barkley play after play, and his sheer athleticism handled the rest.

“They did a great job of taking away our deep shots and forcing us into checkdowns,” McSorley said. “So we were forced to check it down to [Barkley] and he was able to create big plays for us time and again. It was really impressive to see him put together a performance like that.”

The Nittany Lions got on the board with a field goal in the opening quarter, and added a safety in the second, but a 5-0 lead did not feel safe.

Sure enough, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley threw a touchdown to Nick Easley late in the quarter, giving the Hawkeyes a slim 7-5 lead at the break.

As its normally dynamic offense continued to fall flat around him, Barkley continued to do everything in his power to keep Penn State in it.

Barkley finished the game with 211 rushing yards on 28 carries, and he caught 12 passes for 94 yards, good for a school-record 358 all-purpose yards.

It was a performance that even his teammates had to stop and admire.

“One play that really stood out to me was when he stopped on a dime and let Jewel fly by him near the sideline,” McSorley said. “That was one that I can remember where I almost got caught in the moment watching it.”

Barkley scored Penn State’s first touchdown on a pitch from the 8-yard line, reaching the ball over the pylon just before his foot stepped out of bounds. The play gave the Nittany Lions a 15-7 lead and capped off a drive on which Barkley recorded 56 of their 75 yards.

However, that was one of the only times Barkley’s efforts would lead to Penn State points on the night.

Barkley provided one of the highlights of the game by hurdling an Iowa defensive back — while absorbing a hit in the process — early in the fourth quarter, shocking the rest of his teammates.

“We all knew he had the ability to do that, but to see it in a game, that was crazy,” Scott said.

Even with that highlight-reel play, that drive would eventually stall and the Nittany Lions were forced to punt it away.

At one point midway in the fourth quarter, Penn State had nearly 500 yards of total offense. Yet, the Nittany Lions somehow only had 15 points to show for it.

“We weren't too frustrated [about the lack of scoring],” McSorley said. “Obviously finishing drives is what matters but we knew this was going to be a tough, grind-it-out game, especially when it comes to the short yardage areas.”

Clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Penn State’s defense would eventually break.

With under two minutes remaining, Iowa running back Akrum Wadley found an opening in the Nittany Lions' secondary and sprinted for a 21-yard score.

Suddenly, the Hawkeyes lead 19-15 with under 100 seconds to play, and Penn State was set up with one final drive to save its season before it would be derailed in September.

***

The Nittany Lions needed to go 80 yards in just 95 seconds, and had to finish the drive with a touchdown to steal a victory in Iowa City.

McSorley wasn’t concerned.

“I remember guys up and down the sideline talking about how they had left us too much time,” McSorley said. “Even though we hadn’t been able to get into the end zone for most of the night, once we got to that point of the game it was just an understanding that we were going to score.”

The drive got out to a promising start, as Johnson caught a pass in stride and fell forward for a 12-yard gain.

However, after two incompletions and an 8-yard pass to Barkley, Penn State was faced with a crucial fourth down.

Kinnick Stadium was deafening.

“I remember standing next to [Antonio] Shelton and not being able to hear a thing,” defensive end Shaka Toney said.

Iowa brought pressure on fourth down, but McSorley kept the game going, delivering a strike over the middle to Saeed Blacknall.

“That could’ve been the game right there,” Scott said. “Saeed made an unbelievable catch to keep the drive alive, and that was one of the many examples of a guy stepping up and helping make that year’s team so special.”

McSorley continued to work his magic as the drive unfolded.

After a 12-yard scramble to advance into Iowa territory, McSorley saw Johnson break away from his defender, and lead his receiver down the sideline with a near-perfect throw. Johnson made an acrobatic catch, getting both feet down before being shoved out at the 24-yard line.

“I thought our offense got into a rhythm after that conversion on fourth down,” McSorley said. “We were just taking what the defense gave us at the time, not trying to force things down the field and focusing on advancing the ball with each play.”

On the very next play, McSorley found nothing downfield, so he shoveled a pass to Barkley. Barkley caught the pass and froze Jewel with a hesitation move, racing past the linebacker and down the sideline, before being forced out at the 10 yard-line and setting up first-and-goal.

Three plays later, it was fourth down and the Nittany Lions were pinning their hopes on one final play.

***

Johnson was lined up in the slot. He sprinted off the line and used a stutter-step to get past the safety, just as McSorley threw the ball on-time between two defensive backs.

“I had been studying the safety [Miles Taylor] all game, and had a good understanding of his tendencies,” Johnson said. “I had been running corner routes for most of the game and I just wanted to fake like I was going to the corner, and run a post instead. Thankfully, he bit pretty good and I was open.”

The ball just glided over the fingertips of an Iowa defender. All that was left for him to do was secure the catch, run into the protective netting and calmly put his finger to his lips, silencing the stunned crowd at Kinnick and securing an unlikely victory for Penn State.

“All I was focusing on was the ball,” Johnson said. “I didn’t even notice [the defenders] because I blocked everything out but the ball. It was all instinct.”

Iowa sent pressure, but the line, and even Barkley, gave McSorley a few more precious seconds to make one of the biggest throws of his collegiate career.

“I was screened by a lineman so when I threw [the ball], I wasn’t really sure what was going on at first,” McSorley said. “Thankfully I saw Juwan beat his man, and when I followed the ball through the air, I knew it was good.”

On the other side of the field, some Penn State players could hardly watch the drama unfold.

“I was on the other end of the sideline by myself, just praying that the play would work,” Haley said. “I didn’t even see Juwan catch it, but the whole stadium went silent and the next thing I saw was my teammates celebrating.”

The first person that McSorley celebrated with? Sean Clifford.

“I just remember jumping up and immediately running over to the sideline to celebrate with my teammates,” McSorley said. “The next thing I remember was coach Franklin grabbing me and reminding me that we still had to run out there and take a knee.”

Johnson had a similar recollection of the aftermath.

“I don’t remember much after making the catch, it was all a blur to be honest,” Johnson said. “I just remember it was a surreal feeling to be on the field with my teammates after making that catch. Definitely one of the highlights of my career.”

After McSorley knelt the ball once, and Penn State escaped Kinnick Stadium with a win, Haley took a few moments to himself to reflect on the gravity of the moment.

“It’s definitely one of the best games I’ve ever played in, especially in that atmosphere,” Haley said. “Honestly, I wanted to play Iowa again next week.”

***

Penn State’s national title aspirations were still alive following the win, but they would be quelled when the Nittany Lions lost an instant classic to Ohio State in Columbus a month later.

However, the buzzer-beating win at Kinnick will forever be a marquee victory in Penn State history.

“I think winning that game was one of the better wins of my career,” McSorley said. “Being able to battle through adversity on the road, in that kind of tough environment definitely stands out to me as a high note in that season, and in my career.”

While the Nittany Lions squandered their chance at qualifying for the College Football Playoff, the victory at Iowa helped pave the way for the program’s second straight 10-win season, and a trip to the Fiesta Bowl.

“I think it was one of those games that you kind of dream about as a kid,” offensive lineman Will Fries said. “When you have these dreams of playing big time football, these Penn State-Iowa matchups are games you dream about playing in.”

After a surprising season the year before, it was widely acknowledged that Penn State football was officially “back” on the national stage.

But it was this victory that helped to solidify the legacies of McSorley, Barkley, Johnson and the rest of the Nitany Lions, building the resume of one of the most successful teams in recent program history.

“Those are the moments you live for,” Scott said. “Games like that are why we all play football.”