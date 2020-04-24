NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared on the screen in his basement for the 32nd time on Thursday night.

A handful of fans from the defending champion Chiefs were shown cheering in the background as Goodell announced the final pick of the first round.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s name was called, and the LSU running back was heading to team up with Patrick Mahomes and company.

Edwards-Helaire was the fifth former LSU player to hear his name called, the most of all college teams with Alabama closely behind with four and Ohio State with three.

Penn State had zero.

A lack of first-round draft picks is a trend for the Nittany Lions.

And while Penn State has made many strides in a short amount of time since the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal, it still has a long way to go to be a Clemson, Alabama or Ohio State.

In the last five NFL Drafts, Penn State has had one first-round draft pick, Saquon Barkley in 2018.

This is the same number of first-round draft picks in the same time as college football powerhouses Alabama State, UTSA and Louisiana Tech.

Alabama has had 16 players taken in the first round over the last five years. Ohio State, 15, LSU, nine, Clemson eight.

As far as the Big Ten goes, Penn State’s one first-round pick ranks sixth, tied with Michigan State.

Michigan has had five in the same time, Iowa three and both Maryland and Wisconsin have produced two first-round selections.

In the past five years, 57 different schools have produced a first-round draft pick and 31 of those have produced two or more.

Penn State has proven itself to be one of the best 31 best programs in the country over the past five years, and there really isn’t a debate surrounding that.

But as a program, it’s not producing high-level NFL talent on a consistent basis.

A school producing first-round draft picks doesn’t mean it’s all of a sudden great at the college level.

However, the five schools with the most first-round picks in the past five years — Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia — have been responsible for all of the National Championships in that time.

There is some correlation.

Now, for Penn State, there is Barkley, who is already one of the faces of the NFL. That value to Penn State can’t be understated.

But for the Nittany Lions to truly be taken seriously in a conversation with Alabama or Ohio State, they need to do more than just beat them. They have to produce like them.

And yes, Penn State currently has tons of players in the NFL, and being a first-round pick doesn’t mean that you are a guaranteed star in the league just like being drafted in the fourth round doesn't mean you can’t succeed.

But the numbers show that Penn State isn’t producing the most desirable talent for NFL teams.

Prior to Barkley, Penn State’s last first-round draft pick was Jared Odrick in 2010.

The Nittany Lions have only had two first-round picks since 2010.

Many thought Yetur Gross-Matos would hear his name called at the end of the first round on Thursday night.

Gross-Matos is a first-round talent in the draft, but how things panned out, he wasn’t selected, which won’t define him or Penn State.

Next year, Micah Parsons is being projected as a top-10 pick, and a few current Nittany Lions have the potential to be first-round picks. But this transition should’ve been occurring by now in Franklin’s tender.

The argument could also be made that Franklin and company at Penn State have been producing at the same level as these programs with far less raw talent, but that in itself is more of a reflection on coaching and could be its own article entirely.

As the Nittany Lions’ program continues to grow — continues to take that step from good, to great, to elite — it’s going to have to start producing first-round draft picks.

And until then, Penn State can’t say it’s on the level of Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State.