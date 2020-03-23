Mac Hippenhammer's time with Penn State football is over.

The two-sport athlete is not listed on Penn State football's spring roster, which was released on Monday, as he will focus solely on baseball.

Hippenhammer previously wasn't scheduled to participate in spring football this season as he playing baseball for the Nittany Lions, although their season ended after just 15 games due to coronavirus.

The wide receiver appeared in eight games in 2019, hauling in just one reception for 15 yards against Indiana.

Hippenhammer burst onto the scene during the 2018 Blue-White game where he hauled in four receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Hippenhammer appeared in 13 of Penn State baseball's 15 games this season batting .214 and driving in eight runs.

In 2019, Hippenhammer appeared in 39 games, starting 35 and batting a career-high .272, while driving in eight runs.

While Hippenhammer wasn't expected to be a big contributor to the Penn State offense in 2020, it is another loss for the receiving room,which lost KJ Hamler to the NFL Draft and Justin Shorter to Florida through the transfer portal this offseason.