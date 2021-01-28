Penn State’s roster continued to be affected by the transfer portal Thursday.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Will Levis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Thursday night after three seasons with the blue and white.

Levis started two games in his Nittany Lion career, tallying 644 passing yards and 473 rushing yards across 15 total appearances.

The Connecticut native is the second Penn State field general to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following true freshman and now-Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens.

