Penn State Football vs MSU, Clifford (14) and Levis (7)
Buy Now

Quarterbacks Sean Clifford (14) and Will Levis (7) celebrate Levis’ touchdown during Penn State football’s game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 39-24.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State’s roster continued to be affected by the transfer portal Thursday.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Will Levis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Thursday night after three seasons with the blue and white.

Levis started two games in his Nittany Lion career, tallying 644 passing yards and 473 rushing yards across 15 total appearances.

The Connecticut native is the second Penn State field general to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following true freshman and now-Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags