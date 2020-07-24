In a season filled with high expectations, certain positional groups will need to step up for Penn State in 2020.

And one group in particular that needs to raise its game for the Nittany Lions is the wide receiver position.

After losing the dynamic playmaking ability of KJ Hamler to the NFL and the transfer of former 5-star receiver Justin Shorter to Florida, the receiver group is seen as one of the more inexperienced spots on the team.

But as the season inches closer, let’s take a look at how the Nittany Lions stack up at receiver and how they can use a next man up mentality.

Projected Starters: Jahan Dotson, Daniel George and TJ Jones

The Undisputed No. 1

There will be a lot riding on the shoulder pads of Jahan Dotson in the 2020 season as he is the unquestioned No. 1 target for quarterback Sean Clifford.

After losing the production of the now Denver Bronco, Hamler, Dotson will need to replicate the big play threat Hamler brought to the table.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, Dotson is more than capable of being a first option, as he has been turning heads since high school with his athleticism.

Last season, Dotson had just 27 receptions to Hamler’s 56, but one stat sticks out that will be important for Penn State’s offense this season.

Despite less touches, Dotson finished fifth in the Big Ten in yards per reception at just over 18 per catch.

This exemplifies his big play ability and displays how capable the junior wideout is of taking over that No. 1 spot.

It has yet to be seen if Dotson can replicate this with increased targets coming his way, but we will be finding out early on as he will no doubt be the top receiver when the season begins.

Young, unproven depth

Behind the junior Dotson will be some hungry, but largely unproven talent at the position with Daniel George and TJ Jones rounding out the starting group.

George just scratched the surface in 2019 as he made his first career start and would wind up starting in four games largely due the struggles of now Florida Gator, Shorter.

The Fort Washington, Maryland, native presents impressive size and physical ability with his 6-foot-2, 210 pound frame but struggled to get open and find soft spots in the defense at times last season.

He was only able to haul in nine receptions in his second season of eligibility and was often a non-factor within the offense.

But like Dotson, he will get his chance in 2020 in addition to redshirt freshman TJ Jones.

Jones appeared in just one game last season but will likely join the starting receiving group due to his impressive combination of size and athletic ability.

Rated as a 4-star recruit by ESPN, Jones should definitely have a role within the offense as his raw talent could be significant for Penn State in 2020.

The Freiermuth effect

One thing that should certainly help Penn State’s receiving group this year, is having a star tight end in Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth has been a difficult cover for defenses in the past two seasons as he is currently tied with former Nittany Lion Mike Gesicki for the school tight end touchdown record with 15 for his career.

He will obviously smash that record this season and will be targeted heavily as he is the safety blanket for Sean Clifford.

But this attention should be beneficial to the wide receivers, as the NFL draft prospect will have a lot of focus on him from defenses across the conference.

Teams will likely be bringing an extra safety to help keep an eye on Freiermuth, with a linebacker being a bad matchup for his unique athleticism for a player of his stature.

This should open up space down the field and allow for some deep threat opportunities for all of the receivers.

His pass catching ability along with his blocking is an absolute nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators and they will likely take their chances with a young receiving group instead of the proven Freiermuth.

