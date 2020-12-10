Penn St Michigan Football, Parker Washington

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) looks for running room as Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Penn State hosts Michigan State in what would have been a battle to play in the Big Ten Championship had the conference not adapted its rules.

Now, the game means little on paper but both programs are fighting to end the regular season on a high note after disappointing seasons.

The Nittany Lions are favored by 14.5 points and the Penn State money line is -700.

The Spartans’ money line is listed at +475 odds and the over/under point total is 47 points.

Michigan State is 2-4 against the spread on the season while the Nittany Lions are 2-5.

